Classic PS2 Game Officially Set to Return on PS5 and PS4 Next Week

A classic PS2 game that released on the PlayStation console in 2007 is set to be re-released on PS5 and PS4 next week. Since Sony introduced PlayStation Plus Premium and its catalog of “Classics” a few years back, games from PS2 have slowly been coming to modern hardware. To this point, we’ve seen titles like TimeSplitters, Siren, Summoner, Mister Mosquito, and the entire Sly Cooper trilogy get re-releases of their own alongside countless others. Now, in mere days, another throwback PS2 game will be joining this slate.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Arriving on Tuesday, November 18th, Tomb Raider: Anniversary will be coming to current PlayStation platforms. Originally released on PS2, Tomb Raider: Anniversary is a remake of the very first Tomb Raider game that hit the scene in 1996. Anniversary went on to be hugely popular and was ported to a variety of different platforms in the years that followed, including an eventual release on PS3 in 2011. It’s the PS2 version of the game that is being brought over to PS5 and PS4 rather the PS3 edition, though.

Earlier in 2025, Sony had announced that Tomb Raider: Anniversary would be coming to PS5 and PS4. However, it didn’t provide a specified release date, as it said the game would simply be launching before the end of the year. As of this week, we now know that the release date is November 18th, which puts to rest lingering questions that fans have had.

When it comes to what this version of Tomb Raider: Anniversary will feature, Sony hasn’t provided details on how it might be different. Normally, PS2 re-releases like this come with modernized features like quick saves, enhanced visuals, and a rewind functionality. Instead, the official description of Tomb Raider: Anniversary merely states that it’s “an emulation of the classic PS2 action-adventure title, Tomb Raider: Anniversary, playable on PS4 and PS5 for the first time.” Whether or not it has some of these bonus features is something that we won’t know until it drops next week.

Since this is an old-school PlayStation game, it’s also worth noting that Tomb Raider: Anniversary will be joining the “Classics” lineup for PS Plus Premium members the moment that it arrives. Anyone who isn’t subscribed to PS Plus Premium will also be able to buy the game individually on the PlayStation Store to play it for themselves.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!