2021 has been filled with awesome video games from start to finish, but within any calendar year, there is always one game that seems to separate itself from the pack. Whether it be because of story, gameplay, technical elements, or a mix of all of the above, one studio seems to always go one step further with what we have come to expect from the gaming medium. And while there was perhaps no single title that launched in 2021 that lit the world ablaze, there were more overall strong contenders this year than we have seen in quite some time. At the end of the day, though, one game did end up rising above the best to achieve our most coveted gaming award.

And the winner of the 2021 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Award for Game of the Year is…

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart from Insomniac Games and PlayStation Studios!

In our first full year following the launch of the PS5 and Xbox Series X, the latest installment in Sony’s long-running Ratchet & Clank series gave us a fantastic idea of what these new consoles will actually be capable of. Rift Apart isn’t just one of the most visually stunning games that we have ever seen on a home console, but it also uses the power of the PS5’s SSD to seamlessly transport players through a multitude of different environments without any loading whatsoever. From top to bottom, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart was built with the PS5 in mind and the end product greatly proves this.

Even outside of how technically impressive Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is, it’s also one of the most enjoyable games of the year purely from a gameplay standpoint. Insomniac Games has always been well-known for giving players a number of unique weapons and gadgets to utilize in this series, and Rift Apart takes that explosive combat to a whole new level. Combine this fantastic gameplay with one of the stronger Ratchet & Clank stories we’ve ever seen and the excellent addition of the franchise’s new character, Rivet, and you have the makings of something special. Not only is Rift Apart the best PS5 game that we’ve likely seen so far, but we think it’s the top game that released in the entirety of this year.

While Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart was our own favorite game here at ComicBook.com over the course of 2021, it certainly had some stiff competition for this honor. Be sure to let us know over on social media whether you agree or disagree with our own choice for GOTY.

Congrats to the team behind Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart on their Golden Issue Awards win!

