Brand New 2022 Video Game Release Already Receives Massive Sale

A brand new video game that was released mere days ago has already received a substantial discount across multiple retailers. Since the end of October, many of the year's biggest releases have finally started hitting store shelves. Titles like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and God of War Ragnarok are just a couple of the biggest games of the year that have been arriving in recent weeks to close out 2022. And while neither of these games have been marked down just yet, instead, the title in question that is now on sale is the latest in the Sonic the Hedgehog series.

As of this morning, Sonic Frontiers has been appearing on retail sites like Amazon, GameStop, and Walmart at a price of only $39.99. While this price wouldn't necessarily be considered "cheap", what is shocking about this sale is that Sonic Frontiers has only been available for five days. The game launched early last week on November 8th, which means that it's already received a 33% discount since that time. In short, this is an extremely rare situation and is something that is essentially never seen with any new video games.

It's worth noting that this sale for Sonic Frontiers might not be working out all that well for all customers, though. Although this $39.99 value has been seen across multiple retailers, the price has been changing back to its original $59.99 on various websites as well. As such, it's not known if this is simply a price error for the game, or if something else is happening behind the scenes. Either way, if you were looking to snag Sonic Frontiers for yourself, it might be worth trying to get the game for this price if you're able to do so.

Are you surprised to see that Sonic Frontiers has already had $20 slashed off of its initial price? And are you going to look to take advantage of this deal, or are you going to wait for the value to drop even more? Let me know either down in the comments or shoot me a message on Twitter at @MooreMan12.