2022 Xbox Exclusive Game Stealth-Released on PS5 After Three Years

An Xbox console exclusive released back in 2022 has been stealth-released on PS5 after three years. Console exclusive, for those that don’t know, refers to a game only available on one console platform, in this case, Xbox, but that is also available on PC. The game in question is not an Xbox Game Studios release nor the most consequential Xbox exclusive, but for those not just on PS5, but PS4, who have been waiting for it, the wait is finally over.

Back in 2022, via early access, developer Studio Doodal and publisher Flux Games released Lapin on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. A year later, it was fully released. And according to Steam user reviews, it is pretty good. To this end, on Steam, it has a 92% approval rating. Xbox users have seemingly enjoyed it less than Steam users, though, as it only has a 3/5 star rating on the Microsoft Store. So far, though, it has a perfect 5/5 rating on the PlayStation Store, where it is $14.99.

About the Game

For those completely unfamiliar with the new PS5 game, Lapin is a side-scrolling 2D platformer where you play as bunnies looking for a new home after their home under a park was lost to a human renovation job. In the journey that follows, players will need to overcome obstacles and exercise “precision” platforming that is reminiscent of the 2018 popular indie platformer, Celeste.

“Extremely beautiful and cute platformer, even if, like me, you’re usually allergic to the genre, the easy mode does the job well enough,” reads one of the aforementioned user reviews. Another user review adds: “Truly excellent precision platformer. I loved this game.”

Those who decide to check out Lapin should expect to sit down with the new PS5 game for about seven or eight hours. Unfortunately, those on PS5 Pro will find the game does not have any PS5 Pro enhancements, a growing trend for the Sony console.

If this new PS5 game doesn’t tickle your fancy, the good news is there are plenty of other releases this month. Just this week alone, there have been Battlefield 6, Ghost of Yotei, and Digimon Story: Time Stranger. These three PS5 games we knew were coming, though, where Lapin is a surprise stealth release.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.