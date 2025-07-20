PlayStation Store Losing Over 100 Games in Huge Removal

106 PS4 and PS Vita games are being removed from the PlayStation Store in a massive delisting on the Japanese PlayStation Store. None of the games included are PS5 games, but they are all playable on PS5 and PS5 Pro, so the mass removal does impact PS5 and PS5 Pro users. The good news is that none of the games are very consequential, so many PlayStation fans may not even notice the removal. Those not in the know though so know that this is very uncommon for this many games to be removed from the PlayStation Store at once.

The new mass PlayStation Store delisting comes the way of Japanese publisher Entergram who notes that all 106 of the PS4 and PS Vita games will delist at the same time on September 30, 2025.

“We have decided to end sales of the packaged and downloadable versions of the following titles on September 30, 2025. We sincerely apologize to our customers, and ask for your understanding,” writes Entergram. “If you are planning to purchase the titles, please purchase them as soon as possible.”

The rest of the statement reveals this does not apply to retail copies of any of Entergram’s games. Meanwhile, “user support” will continue and there is a plan to holds a sale for the publisher’s games before they are removed from sale. None of the games have online elements, which allows the publisher to do this.

While the vast majority of games being removed have no future plans, there are 34 games that will return under different publishers. Meanwhile, it is worth noting the games in question are only available on the Japanese PlayStation Store. Those in North America and Europe can nab them with a Japanese PSN account, but not on their regional storefronts.

At the moment of publishing, it remains unclear why this mass delisting is happening. There has been no information from Entergram on the matter, let alone from Sony.

