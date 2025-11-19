2025’s Biggest Golf Sim Is Coming to the Nintendo Switch 2

The best golfing sim from 2025 is getting a release on the Nintendo Switch 2. Golf games have been around since 1979’s Miniature Golf, so they’ve come a long way since they first appeared. There have been plenty of excellent titles over the years, including several Golden Tee arcade games, Mario Golf, and so many more. These days, playing a golf game is essentially like watching a real game on ESPN, only you get to play as a PGA or LPGA Champion. What is arguably the best golfing sim to date’s arrival on the Switch 2 only improves the console’s library, as it’s sure to sell incredibly well.

On November 19, 2025, 2K revealed in a press release that its hit golf sim, PGA Tour 2K25, will arrive on the Nintendo Switch 2 on February 6, 2026. If you haven’t played it yet and have a Switch 2, or are thinking of picking one up, this release is reason enough to upgrade. PGA Tour 2K25 was released in February 2025, and it didn’t take long for it to dominate the competition. The game is the sixth installment in the PGA Tour 2K series, and is already playable on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. It never made it to the Nintendo Switch, but it’s now coming to its successor.

PGA Tour 2K25 Is Coming to the Nintendo Switch 2 in Early 2026

Image courtesy of 2K

When PGA Tour 2K25 arrives on the Switch 2, it will come complete with the full suite of game modes, courses, and it’s being customized especially for the port to enhance the handheld golf gaming experience. It also introduces a new EvoSwing mechanic, which works with the Swing Stick and 3-Click Swing. This allows a player’s dexterity and rhythm to simulate the feeling of swinging a real golf club, taking full advantage of the Switch 2’s motion controls. The game even lets players work on their swing, adapting their form to get the perfect shot.

PGA Tour 2K25 is the highest-rated golf simulation game of the past decade, and it’s easy to see why. The game offers multiple customization options, including McCAREER Mode. This is an immersive, customizable experience where players can make choices and undertake challenges to simulate a real golfing career in the game. Play in tournaments, compete with others online, and develop your MyPLAYER into the best golfer to ever swing a club. Each season features an all-new Clubhouse Pass that lasts the entire season, enabling regular content updates of courses, challenges, and more.

Like other PGA Tour 2K titles, you can also play as a pro, and there are more than 200 to choose from. Players can form a roster of 11 featured pros, including Max Homa, Tiger Woods, Lydia Ko, Brooke Henderson, Chris McDonald, and many more. While the game has performed well on PC and consoles, the modifications made to bring it to the Switch 2 offer a more dynamic and immersive playing experience, so there’s little doubt that PGA Tour 2K25 will quickly become the go-to golf sim on the console for the foreseeable future.

PGA Tour 2K25 arrives on the Nintendo Switch 2 on February 6, 2026