PGA Tour 2K23 Tiger Woods Covers Leaked





PGA Tour 2K23's covers just leaked and Tiger Woods is front and center. The storied golfer is back on the box after a long time away. 2K, much like their work over in the NBA sphere, is putting the focus on one of the best to ever do it. Woods will be on the front of the Deluxe Edition and Standard. If that wasn't enough fir golf fans, there is a Michael Jordan bonus pack incoming as well. An Amazon listing uncovered by Operation Sports details early access privileges, dual gen redemption and some cosmetics. Some new licensed course make their way to the series and MyPlayer upgrades. It really will be the most impactful release for the series in years. Check out the pictures on social media down below.

"In golf, there is no bigger icon than Tiger Woods," said 2K President David Ismailer in a press release about the partnership with Woods. "Like the rest of the world, we were saddened to hear of his recent accident, and we wish him a full and smooth recovery. We have been eager to announce our partnership with Tiger, whose legendary career has transcended the sport. We are thrilled to have him join our PGA TOUR 2K series as an Executive Director."

🚨#BREAKING: Tiger Woods returns to the cover of a video game 🎮, becoming the face of PGA TOUR 2K23. (📸: @Steve_OS) pic.twitter.com/AGRuFhQ31j — TWLEGION (@TWlegion) August 17, 2022

Previously, the brand celebrated their agreement to bring Woods back. Last year, the news made quite a stir among the golf world as fans hoped he could achieved his front cover status again.

"It's time to roar, is back! We are stoked to announce that we are joining forces with @tigerwoods to take to the virtual links in the #PGATOUR2K franchise," they explained. "The future is bright and what better way to move forward than with the 15-time Majors winner at the helm!"

It will be interesting to see 2K navigate this space without access to Augusta National, the site of The Masters. EA signed a new deal to bring the course to their series last year.

"We're honored to partner with Augusta National, home of the Masters Tournament, to feature the course and its traditions exclusively in EA SPORTS PGA TOUR," Cam Weber, EVP and GM, EA SPORTS told fans in a press release. "EA SPORTS is committed to growing the love of sports for everyone, and through our partnerships with the PGA TOUR, Augusta National and the other majors, we will bring new and longtime fans closer to the biggest events in golf than ever before."

Are you going to be picking up PGA Tour 2K23? Let us know down in the comments!