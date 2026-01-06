One of 2026’s First Big Game Releases Is Getting a Free Demo This Week

One of the biggest games slated to release in the early part of 2026 is now getting a free demo that will go live later this week. By all accounts, 2026 is shaping up to be one of the biggest years in the history of video games. Within the first three months of the year alone, titles like Resident Evil Requiem, Pokemon Pokopia, Crimson Desert, Marathon, and Nioh 3 are slated to drop and will be joined by even bigger releases as 2026 continues onward. For those looking to get their hands on one of the most notable games launching in this window ahead of time, though, a new opportunity will present itself in the coming day.

As of today, publisher Square Enix announced that it will soon be releasing a demo for its upcoming RPG Dragon Quest VII Reimagined. Originally released on PS1 platforms in 2001, Dragon Quest VII is one of the most beloved entries in the iconic franchise. The game was previously remade for Nintendo 3DS in 2013, but Square Enix has decided to remake it once again for modern hardware in the form of Dragon Quest VII Reimagined. This new version of the classic RPG will look to improve gameplay and story elements of the original while also introducing a new art style that is similar to what’s seen in Pixar’s films.

As for this demo for Dragon Quest VII Reimagined, it’s slated to go live tomorrow on January 7th. Square Enix hasn’t said how long this demo will last, but those who do play it will be able to transfer over the progress made in this trial to the full version of the game. As such, if you were already planning to play DQVII Reimagined the moment it released, you’re likely best served by checking out this demo in advance.

As for Dragon Quest VII Reimagined’s full release, the remake will arrive next month on February 5th and will be available for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms. Be sure to stay tuned to our coverage here on ComicBook leading up to launch as we’ll have more to share with you on the game in the weeks ahead.

