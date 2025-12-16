22-Year-Old MMORPG Is Getting Remastered & Some Fans Will Get to Play It Sooner Than You Think

In the world of gaming, some games are popular for a season, while others stand the test of time. When it comes to MMORPGs, there are plenty of newcomers for players to check out alongside long-running games that have their own dedicated communities. To keep up with the ever-changing gaming world, MMORPGs often put out major updates that can sometimes massively change the game. And sometimes, fans just want a return to the classics. MapleStory players will soon be able to get back to basics when MapleStory Classic World arrives in 2026. And some will get to experience it early.

MapleStory Classic World was first announced back in April, with a rough 2026 release window. This world will let players return to the nostalgic MapleStory they remember, but with modern improvements. Classic World will live right inside the current version of MapleStory, but will allow players to jump back into the gameplay vibes from the original MMORPG as it launched back in 2003. While the remastered world still doesn’t have an exact release date, Nexon has now confirmed when lucky fans will get a first chance to experience it for themselves. And it turns out, it’s pretty soon!

MapleStory Classic World Announces Monthlong Hands-On Preview Event for Dedicated Fans

On December 16th, Nexon America officially announced an in-person preview for Global MapleStory Classic World. This event will run from January 15th to February 13th, giving players a chance to check out the game ahead of its launch. Players will get to step into Classic World with a premade character for two hours of gameplay. During this time, they will be able to explore familiar places on Victoria Island and check out exclusive content from Classic World. For those who still remember what the game was like when it first arrived back in 2003, this will be an exciting chance to see how the remaster brings back the classic feel with enhanced UI and gameplay improvements for the modern era. And newer players will get to experience the original MapleStory feel for the very first time!

The Class World preview event will be in-person in Gardena, California. To participate, MapleStory players will need to have a MapleStory account that’s at least 60 days old to ensure the preview slots go to actual players and fans of the game. Then, you’ll need to sign up for a specific slot for your preview. Sign-ups are live now and will be available through February 12th. The preview event is free to attend, but you do need to register for a specific timeslot to be eligible.

Image courtesy of Nexon

Players who attend this preview will be among the first MapleStory fans to see its new Classic World. The reimagined version of the original, classic MapleStory is expected to release in Early Access sometime in 2026, with the exact release date still to be confirmed.

Global MapleStory is available for PC via the official Nexon Launcher or on Steam. It is free-to-play with optional in-game purchases. The Classic World will be launched inside of MapleStory as an additional gameplay mode.

Are you excited to see a classic version of MapleStory returning next year?