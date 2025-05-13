Classic 17 Year Old MMO Quietly Releases on Xbox

A classic MMO has finally made its way to Xbox after spending nearly two decades as a PC exclusive. For many, many years, there were a lot of games that were exclusive to PC, much to the frustration of console gamers. Sometimes this was due to how demanding the games were for the hardware, other times it came down to the fact that they just made more sense as PC games with keyboard and mouse instead of controller. However, we’ve started to see more and more games on all platforms, bridging the gap between console and PC. Games like Arma and the tactical shooter Ready or Not have all begun making their way to consoles, finding new fans.

While there are some fans that hope to see other games come to console, there’s work to be done. World of Warcraft is a game that console players hope to see one day, but there’s no telling if or when that will happen. It would probably be in Xbox’s best interest given they now own World of Warcraft developer Blizzard, but perhaps it’s more complicated than we all think. Nevertheless, another fantasy MMORPG has finally made its way to console, though its arrival was pretty quiet.

Wizard101 Has Released on Xbox

Wizard101, an MMORPG that was initially developed for younger audiences, has made its way to Xbox via the console’s Game Preview program. This allows games to arrive on the platform in an early access capacity for a lower price while fans give feedback on how the game works on console. Wizard101 has a pretty loyal cult following on PC and now, its console arrival will allow more players to enjoy it. The game takes obvious inspiration from Harry Potter as players inhabit the shoes of a young wizard student, tasked with battling evil in turn-based combat.

Wizard101 is available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S with plans to bring it to PS4, PS5, and even Nintendo Switch at a later date. PlayStation has different standards for game releases and isn’t as keen on early access games, so that is likely why the game isn’t available there yet. However, when Wizard101 arrives on other platforms, the console versions will all exist on one big server, allowing for crossplay between Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo.

A dark magic has overtaken Wizard City and the many worlds of The Spiral. You may be a brand-new student at the Ravenwood School of Magical Arts, but you and your magical spells may be the only hope The Spiral has to thwart the evil forces threatening the balance of everything. Unlock your inner magic and prepare to unravel the mysteries surrounding a professor gone rogue. As you master powerful spells, darkness threatens to engulf The Spiral.

Hone your strategy to unleash powerful magic and defeat foes in thrilling turn-based card combat. Add or remove spell cards before each battle to strategically get the cards you need when you need them! Take down foes solo or team up with friends for maximum efficiency. Take time to relax and rest up before your next big fight with numerous side systems! Hatch and train countless adorable pets, craft mighty weapons and gear, harvest hefty rewards with gardening, reel in your best catches with fishing, or decorate your castle to your heart’s content with housing.