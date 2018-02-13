2K Action Classics Prey, Mafia II Join Xbox One Backward Compatibility Program

Things have been picking up for Microsoft’s Xbox One backward compatibility program, with more great games joining the fray, including Split/Second (which, by the way, is free right now for Gold members) and Splinter Cell: Conviction. But this week, fans of 2K Games’ action classics are in for a double dose of fun, as two big Xbox 360 titles have joined the line-up.

First up is Mafia II, the second game in the series which has since been followed up by Mafia III for Xbox One and PlayStation 4. However, for those that love a great, serviceable Grand Theft Auto clone, this one does the trick.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Developed by 2K Czech, this game takes place between the 1940’s and 1950’s, following a young hoodlum’s rise to power, with a number of fun gameplay elements and a huge, sprawling world to explore. Some fans even prefer this game to Mafia III – and it’s not so hard to see why.

Also joining the pack is Prey, which is a completely different game from the one that was released by Bethesda last year. Developed by Human Head Studios, the game focuses on a completely different protagonist, Cherokee Domasi “Tommy” Tawodi, as he attempts to explore an alien ship following the capture of himself, along with his girlfriend and grandfather. The game was a big hit in its day, which prompted Bethesda to attempt to develop a sequel, which has since been cancelled. (But, again, we did get last year’s version, which isn’t bad at all.)

These games join the 400+ others that are now available for play on the Xbox One, and you can probably find used copies for pretty cheap. However, if you prefer to take the digital route, both games are on sale in this week’s featured Xbox Live Deals With Gold, with Mafia II costing around $7.50, and Prey setting you back just $4. They’re good through next Monday evening, so pick them up while you can.

Even with the newer games making the rounds, you can’t go wrong with either Mafia II or Prey. They offer lots of thrills, and, based on the prices they’re at right now, they come pretty cheap.