2K Games Giving Away $60 Game for Free

2K Games is giving away a video game that normally costs $60 for free. Those interested will need an Amazon Prime subscription for the new offer, which is available until January 7, 2026, and that is because the offer comes the way of Prime Gaming. In addition to an Amazon Prime subscription, those interested will also need a GOG account because the free codes are PC codes distributed via GOG. The 2K game in question is available on various console platforms, but the free codes are limited to PC.

Between now and early next year, those on PC can more specifically grab 2016 Firaxis Games’ release, XCOM 2, which happens to be one of the better releases from 2K Games over the last 10 years. The sequel to 2012’s XCOM: Enemy Unknown — one of the great strategy games of all time — XCOM 2, like its predecessor, is a turn-based tactics game.

XCOM 2 takes place 20 years after the events of the first game in a world state where world leaders surrendered to alien forces after XCOM, Earth’s final defense, was left defeated. Your job is to take the remaining resistance forces and rebuild XCOM in order to usurp alien control. This is the story backdrop. The gameplay, like the first one, is a mix between turn-based combat that takes place over the course of linear missions and a strategy game where you need to manage the whole XCOM operation.

Upon release, XCOM 2 garnered an 88 on Metacritic, making it one of the highest-rated games of 2016. To this end, it picked up a Best Strategy Game nomination at The Game Awards that year.

Those interested in claiming XCOM 2 for free via Prime Gaming and GOG should expect to sit down with it for multiple sessions. Depending on how much side content you engage with, it is about 30 to 50 hours long, roughly, with a ton of replayability built into it. That said, once claimed, you don’t have to play it right away because it is free to keep, even if your subscription to Amazon Prime lapses. You may already own it, though, because it has been given away for free via the Epic Games Store; however, this was back in 2022.

Of course, playing XCOM: Enemy Unknown enhances the experience of XCOM 2, but the sequel is very much a standalone experience. Unfortunately, its equally acclaimed War of the Chosen expansion is not included.

