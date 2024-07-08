2K Games Rumored to Be Working on New Remake

A new leak has seemingly indicated that publisher 2K Games is in the process of working on a remake of one of its titles. Generally speaking, 2K has been no stranger to releasing various remakes and remasters of its titles over the past few years. Releases such as Mafia: Definitive Edition, BioShock: The Collection, and Borderlands: The Handsome Collection have all come about and have done quite well for 2K. Now, it sounds as though the publisher is developing another title of this sort, but it’s still not known which franchise it’s in relation to.

Spotted by MP1st, a recent LinkedIn profile for a 3D artist at 2K points to a remake of some sort being in development at the publisher. The LinkedIn profile which has since been deleted listed the remake along other projects that included a new Mafia entry, a new BioShock game, and another “unannounced title” at 2K. The BioShock and Mafia projects have been known to be in the works, but this remake is a new revelation.

When it comes to what this remake could be tied to, there are a number of possibilities. BioShock is one of the biggest properties that 2K Games owns and it hasn’t seen a new installment since 2013 with BioShock Infinite. While a reboot of the series is currently in the works at studio Cloud Chamber, 2K could opt to remake the first game in the BioShock franchise as a way of giving fans something “new” to play until the fourth mainline installment in the series comes about.

Outside of BioShock, 2K also happens to own franchises that include Mafia, Borderlands, XCOM, Civilization, and Spec Ops, just to name a few. Of this slate, Spec Ops: The Line might be the most likely candidate to receive a new remake, especially given how acclaimed the original release is. With Spec Ops: The Line also having been deleted from digital storefronts earlier in 2024, perhaps 2K will look to bring it back in a new manner.

What do you think this new remake from 2K Games could end up becoming? Is it likely a remake of BioShock, or could it be something else completely? Be sure to let me know your own thoughts over on social media at @MooreMan12.

Update: A name has been omitted from this article per a request from the individual.