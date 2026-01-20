Lack of News for Marvel’s Blade Might Lead to the Worst Outcome

With Insomniac’s Marvel’s Wolverine coming out sometime in 2026, it’s easy to forget about Marvel’s Blade, another massive superhero title to eagerly anticipate. This promised mature, third-person action game developed by Prey and Dishonored creators Arkane Lyon was announced in 2023, but has had next to no updates since then. The lack of news may bode poorly, especially when you consider the state of other superhero projects over the last few years.

Only the initial announcement trailer and some teases have proven that Marvel’s Blade is still being worked on by Arkane Lyon’s talented group of developers. From what little we know, the game is set to feature Marvel’s Daywalker in Paris, hunting down vampiric threats within the French metropolis. The premise of Marvel’s Blade is exciting, making it even weirder that any news has almost been non-existent.

Marvel’s Blade Has Not Given Fans Any Significant News Since Its 2023 Announcement

Ever since the Xbox showcase in 2023, fans have only gotten crumbs regarding Marvel’s Blade, leading to more worries piling up. No release window being shared isn’t uncommon with game announcements, but it’s strange that one of Marvel Comic’s most popular characters hasn’t seemed to make any progress with their first game outing. While comments from developers have stated that the team is hard at work at making Blade’s first game special, it’s hard to remain excited for a title that may as well not exist yet.

In fact, rumors surrounding Arkane Lyon have speculated that development for Marvel’s Blade didn’t even start until the end of 2024, nearly a year after the game was announced. This would normally be a big piece of information, but this is unfortunately a tactic that gaming publishers have used before. Xbox’s showcases have shown off games that still need multiple years of creation to finish, announcing projects that won’t get into a player’s hands for quite a long time.

Generous assumptions place 2027 as a potential window for some sort of launch, but recent trends might shift that theory back one or two more years. Xbox has gone through multiple waves of layoffs, with some studios under their umbrella dissolving entirely. Arkane Lyon still retains many of their staff, but many projects under Xbox have suffered from shifting values at the company, especially regarding new technology like AI.

Superhero games like Marvel’s Blade have gone through some rough patches too, especially in recent years. As an example, a Wonder Woman game being made by Middle-Earth: Shadow of War creators Monolith Productions was cancelled recently. Similarly, there hasn’t been any news regarding the Motive Studio-driven Iron Man game announced back in 2022. With bigger successes like Marvel Rivals and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, it seems like games featuring solo heroes are struggling somewhat.

The lack of updates for Marvel’s Blade is likely just because developers don’t have anything worthwhile to share. The declaration of the game’s existence was likely far too early, especially if rumors are true regarding how the title’s creation didn’t start until a year after it was announced. Any type of acknowledgement of a game being in the works brings a certain type of pressure that only builds and builds until release dates or an official launch is revealed.

For this reason, fans should be careful in their optimism. Production for Marvel’s Blade will likely be rushed due to fans knowing about the game’s development ahead of time, possibly lowering the quality of the title itself. While some fans are more willing to wait, other games like Hollow Knight: Silksong are a good showcase in how rabid expectations can get.

Much like other anticipated titles like Cyberpunk 2077, Marvel’s Blade could suffer multiple delays for extra polish. This might easily push back the game to 2028, or even 2029 in a worst-case scenario. With development only having been for around a year so far, it could easily take half a decade to get a finished product. Struggles and setbacks in development might even create more problems, leading Xbox to even cancel the game if they worry it won’t perform in any built state.

All of these possibilities are likely to inspire some fear in players who really desire more information surrounding Marvel’s Blade soon. Given how great this potential Blade-oriented action game might be, it’s no wonder why concerns are so high for Marvel’s Blade going into 2026.

