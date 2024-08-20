New Arcane Season 2 Poster Revealed by Netflix

Ahead of its release in November, Netflix has revealed a new character poster for Arcane Season 2. As 2024 has continued onward, Netflix has slowly started to unveil new looks at the second (and final) season of Arcane. Recently, this culminated in an extensive clip from the show’s upcoming slate of episodes being shown off. Now, Netflix is continuing to generate excitement by releasing a new image that features one of the main characters of the series.

Shown off on social media, Netflix provided a new glimpse at Ekko in Arcane Season 2. Outside of Jinx and Vi, Ekko was one of the most prominent characters to appear in the first season of Arcane. Not only will he be returning in Season 2, but his look in the show now more closely resembles his appearance in the League of Legends game. It’s not known exactly how Ekko will fit into the events of Arcane Season 2, although it’s clear that he has matured a lot since we last saw him.

“From Little Man to The Boy Savior,” reads the poster’s caption. “Ekko returns in the final season of Arcane this November on Netflix.”

From Little Man to The Boy Savior. Ekko returns in the final season of #Arcane this November on @netflix. pic.twitter.com/ccAlFLBN9t — Arcane (@arcaneshow) August 20, 2024

As mentioned, Arcane Season 2 will be the final season of the hugely popular animated series. While this might seem unusual given the acclaim surrounding Arcane, it’s far from the last show that will be set in the League of Legends universe. The showrunners behind Arcane have already confirmed that future projects in collaboration with Riot Games, Netflix, and Fortiche are in the works and will be released in the future. For now, it’s not known what characters from League of Legends will take center stage in these new stories, but it is known that both TV and film are being explored for said projects.

At the time of this writing, Netflix hasn’t committed to a release date for Season 2 of Arcane. It’s known that the series will return at some point in November 2024, but a specific date within this month has yet to be provided. Given the frequency in which Arcane news continues to come about, though, it’s likely that a launch date will be revealed at some point in the near future.