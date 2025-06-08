10 Characters We Need to See in Marvel’s New Fighting Game

Marvel is coming back to the fighting game arena with a brand new tag fighter now in development with PlayStation Studios and Arc System Works, the same company behind major hits like the Guilty Gear and BlazBlue franchises and Dragon Ball FighterZ. It was a rather shocking announcement to see development of a brand new project known as MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls gearing up for its release with PlayStation 5 and PC sometime next year as Marvel had spent many years before partnering with an entirely different company for a series of very notable fighting game releases. But it’s exciting nonetheless.

Videos by ComicBook.com

MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls is helping to kick off a whole new era of fighting games for Marvel and it will feature a 4 vs. 4 tag fighting system for fans to really experiment with. This likely means that there’s going to be a huge roster when all is said and done with this fighter either at launch or through its life cycle with future DLC releases, and that means plenty of characters who could possibly make the jump. Here are ten characters who absolutely need to show up in Marvel’s new fighting game in the future.

marvel entertainment

#10 – Wolverine

You kinda need Wolverine in your fighting game. Not only is he one of the most popular breakout characters in Marvel comics, but one of Marvel’s biggest characters in pop culture overall. His place as one of the main figures in the Marvel vs. Capcom franchise was also one of the reasons why a release like Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite ultimately wasn’t received well because he wasn’t in it. It’s the same case here. Wolverine is built for fighting and tearing through opponents, so if he’s not in MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls then we’ve got a problem before the game even gets a chance at success.

marvel entertainment

#9 – Deadpool

Like it or not, it’s the same case with Deadpool. Regardless of your stance with the character himself, Deadpool has become one of those icons that you just have to include in your projects if you want any chance of hitting well with fans. Deadpool also has a fun range of weapons that make for a perfect fighting game character, and has even more abilities that a developer can have fun with that could break the bounds of what other characters can do in the game. Ultimately, it’s a personality pick and fighting game rosters need as much personality as they can possibly get. Especially with a brand new franchise.

Marvel

#8 – Lady Deathstrike

There are a ton of X-Men villains who could join this roster and would be a perfect fit, but sometimes you just want another character who’s going to just tear up things with some awesome claws. That’s the case with Lady Deathstrike, who would make for an interesting counter to Wolverine. Not only do the two share a very close connection in their original comics iterations, but the two have even battled on screen in both live-action and animated adaptations. It’d just be fun to have multiple characters with options to slice and dice but move differently. You need close up and personal fighters with games like this.

Marvel Animation

#7 – Morph

Morph is admittedly a big cheat because they would kind of allow for any potential X-Men character to join the roster without filling a character slot. It’s not clear how many characters will be in the launch roster, so having a character who can transform and use other abilities for a short period gives a shortcut to bringing in all sorts of potential cameos and moves from characters we wouldn’t see otherwise. Basically, consider Morph a potential X-Men cameo kind of fighter and throw them into the mix with the others to cover all the X-Men who won’t make the roster.

marvel entertainment

#6 – Daredevil

Thinking along the same lines, this is also the perfect opportunity to bring in new characters who have never been in a Marvel fighting game before. Despite how popular Daredevil has been with fans over the years, he’s yet to appear in one of these games. Matt Murdock can already be seen in the background of one of the MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls stages, so the team already has been thinking about Daredevil in some capacity. With the character’s newly renewed place as the lead in Marvel Television’s future to come, and the kind of fighting he’d be capable of, Daredevil deserves a spot on this roster for sure.

marvel entertainment

#5 – Hawkeye (Kate Bishop)

Although we’ve seen a version of Hawkeye in the Marvel vs. Capcom series with Clint Barton, this is also the perfect opportunity to move onto Kate Bishop for this roster. She’d offer range fighting gameplay that could keep opponents pinned down from halfway across the screen, and her arrow based skillset would also be perfect as an assist character (given that you’ll need to swap out among four different characters at once) with a projectile that could cover you as a close up fighter moves in. Pair her with Kamala Khan or other young Marvel heroes too and you’ve got a fun character on your hands.

marvel

#4 – Magik

Speaking of characters with unique weapons, why hasn’t Magik been in a fighter before? She’s got a giant sword that would be fun to swing around, and her teleporting abilities could make for some fun mixups or assists. Sure it’s another X-Men character who could even be folded into Morph, but there’s just something fun about a character with a giant sword. And when you think of the team at Arc System Works, it’s hard to imagine they would look at a woman with a giant sword and not include her in the roster somehow. Especially after she’s made her mark in games like Marvel Rivals recently too. Now’s the time to make it happen.

marvel games

#3 – Scarlet Witch

Scarlet Witch is also one of those characters who has grown massively in popularity since Marvel last released a new fighting game. She’s always been on the sidelines of Marvel video game releases, and only occasionally given time to shine. But now that the character has become such a key part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s also shown just how cool she could be. She could be entirely broken in a game like MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls, but you also need characters like that in a game like this.

You need those kind of characters who are just a little too strong (think Phoenix in Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3), and Scarlet Witch expands the roster to a more magical place. It’s time to see what the character can do in a fighter like this.

marvel entertainment

#2- Invisible Woman

MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls seems like a perfect fit to include the entire Fantastic Four family given its 4 vs. 4 format, but if we only get one it should be Sue Storm. Johnny Storm would be fun with his fiery body, but it’s fairly limited. It’s the same case with Reed Richards, whose stretchy body would make for fun designs for each of the moves. But these characters’ abilities are already kind of represented with Ghost Rider and Kamala Khan. Other than the Thing who would make for a perfect grappler type, Sue just offers more variety.

Players could turn invisible for short times, force field abilities could knock people around the stage, and her assists could even protect your anchor fighter with pop up shields. There are just a lot of options for a fighter like Sue, so it’s about time she gets some representation in this new fighter. Hard to imagine we don’t get at least one Fantastic Four member, so it should be her.

sony pictures animation

#1 – Spider-Man (Miles Morales)

Finally, you need Miles Morales’ Spider-Man. There is likely going to be a ton of Spider-Man representation with not only the likes of Venom, Carnage, or even Green Goblin being on the table, but Miles deserves a spot. He’s never been in a game like this, and given PlayStation has found massive success with the character in Marvel’s Spider-Man, it’s hard to imagine he won’t be involved. He’s not a Spider-Man clone either as Miles has an entirely different repertoire of abilities and moves that differentiate him from Peter Parker.

Miles has abilities that allow him to be temporarily invisible, and even has electricity based powers that he can inject into his fists. There are even comics that have gone as far as giving him a full energy sword that he can make from that electricity. If that’s just not the most Arc System Works kind of weapon, then MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls is going to be a much different game than we expected. If we get any other Spider-Man representation in the new game, Miles better be next on the list.

MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls is scheduled for a release in 2026 for PlayStation 5 and PC. Who do you want to see join the roster? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!