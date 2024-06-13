League of Legends Fighting Game 2XKO Might Be Closer to Releasing Than Expected

The launch window for 2XKO, the upcoming fighting game that features characters from League of Legends, has reportedly been revealed. As 2024 has continued to move along, developer Riot Games has kept sharing new information about its latest endeavor. Previously known only as "Project L", the game ended up receiving its new name of 2XKO earlier this year alongside a deluge of new gameplay footage. Now, with so much news on the title beginning to emerge, we seem to also have a better idea of when exactly to expect it.

According to insider Daniel Richtman, who has had accurate scoops in the past when it comes to gaming, TV, and film, Riot Games is eyeing a release in early 2025 for 2XKO. Specifically, Richtman claims that the fighting title will be out in as early as January 2025. Currently, those at Riot have only broadly committed to a launch of 2XKO in 2025 as a whole, but releasing in January would mean that that game is arriving in merely six more months.

As time has continued to pass, Riot has continued to show off new stages and characters that will be appearing in 2XKO. Currently, it's known that the game's roster will include Champions from League of Legends such as Darius, Ahri, Ekko, Yasuo, Jinx, and Illaoi, with others such as Katarina, Garen, and Lucian also thought to be incoming. Stages tied to Piltover, Bilgewater, and Ionia have also been confirmed to this point, but more will surely be announced soon.

Unlike League of Legends itself, 2XKO is known to be releasing simultaneously across PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S in addition to PC. Throughout the lifespan of LoL, the ever-popular MOBA has only ever been available on PC (and Mac) platforms. 2XKO is part of a larger initiative of titles in the League of Legends universe that have started to come to consoles in recent years, though, as Riot looks to broaden the reach of its biggest IP.

In the near term, Riot also recently announced that it's bringing its multiplayer shooter, Valorant, to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles. Valorant is set to begin holding new betas on consoles at the end of this week and is targeting a full launch on new platforms at some point in 2024.