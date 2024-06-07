Valorant Is Finally Coming to Consoles

At long last, Riot Games has announced that it will be bringing its hit multiplayer shooter Valorant to PlayStation and Xbox consoles. When Valorant first arrived back in 2020, those at Riot said that they intended to one day bring the free-to-play shooter to console platforms. Since then, though, news of Valorant's release on new hardware has been completely silent, which left fans with questions about whether or not it would ever be released elsewhere. Now, Riot has finally made good on this previous promise and will begin playtests quite soon.

Announced during today's Summer Game Fest stream, Riot confirmed that Valorant is heading to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Broadly, the shooter is set to be fully released before 2024 comes to a close. Ahead of that time, though, beta playtests will begin on both platforms next week on June 14. To that end, those looking to take part in the beta can begin signing up for the opportunity to experience it for themselves now.

Although Riot Games is one of the biggest video game developers in the world, Valorant represents the first major release from the studio on consoles. Outside of some partner titles that have hit PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch, Riot's two biggest games, League of Legends and Valorant, have only ever been available on PC. As such, this is a monumental release for Riot and should only strengthen Valorant's stature as one of the largest free-to-play games in the world.

You can get a first look at Valorant's upcoming console port alongside its official description attached below.

"Valorant is a character-based 5v5 tactical shooter set on the global stage. Outwit, outplay, and outshine your competition with tactical abilities, precise gunplay, and adaptive teamwork.