Valorant Is Finally Coming to Consoles
Valorant will be coming to PS5 and Xbox this year.
At long last, Riot Games has announced that it will be bringing its hit multiplayer shooter Valorant to PlayStation and Xbox consoles. When Valorant first arrived back in 2020, those at Riot said that they intended to one day bring the free-to-play shooter to console platforms. Since then, though, news of Valorant's release on new hardware has been completely silent, which left fans with questions about whether or not it would ever be released elsewhere. Now, Riot has finally made good on this previous promise and will begin playtests quite soon.
Announced during today's Summer Game Fest stream, Riot confirmed that Valorant is heading to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Broadly, the shooter is set to be fully released before 2024 comes to a close. Ahead of that time, though, beta playtests will begin on both platforms next week on June 14. To that end, those looking to take part in the beta can begin signing up for the opportunity to experience it for themselves now.
Although Riot Games is one of the biggest video game developers in the world, Valorant represents the first major release from the studio on consoles. Outside of some partner titles that have hit PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch, Riot's two biggest games, League of Legends and Valorant, have only ever been available on PC. As such, this is a monumental release for Riot and should only strengthen Valorant's stature as one of the largest free-to-play games in the world.
You can get a first look at Valorant's upcoming console port alongside its official description attached below.
"Valorant is a character-based 5v5 tactical shooter set on the global stage. Outwit, outplay, and outshine your competition with tactical abilities, precise gunplay, and adaptive teamwork.
- Defy the Limits: Blend your style and experience on a global, competitive stage. You have 13 rounds to attack and defend your side using sharp gunplay and tactical abilities. And, with one life per-round, you'll need to think faster than your opponent if you want to survive. Take on foes across Competitive and Unranked modes as well as Deathmatch and Spike Rush.
- Creativity Is Your Greatest Weapon: More than guns and bullets, you'll choose an Agent armed with adaptive, swift, and lethal abilities that create opportunities to let your gunplay shine. No two Agents play alike, just as no two highlight reels will look the same.
- Fight Around the World: Each map is a playground to showcase your creative thinking. Purpose-built for team strategies, spectacular plays, and clutch moments. Make the play others will imitate for years to come."
