5 Games to Look Forward To During Gamescom Opening Night Live

Gamescom is approaching, with Opening Night Live hosted by Geoff Keighley set to take place on August 20th and livestreamed at 11am PT / 2pm ET / 7pm BST / 8pm CEST.. During Opening Night Live, audiences can expect to see new game announcements, trailer and gameplay reveals, talks with prominent guests, a first look at gamescom 2024 events, and more, and Keighley has used his social media in the weeks leading up to the event to building excitement by revealing some of the games that will be part of the event’s opening night. Below are five that we’re personally excited about:

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Keighley claimed on X (formerly Twitter) that audiences could “tune in for the first campaign play through reveal live from Germany,” incidicating the next entry to the massive franchise will have an understandably sizable presence during Opening Night Live. Based on trailers for the game, Black Ops 6 takes place in the 1990s at the end of the Cold War and will feature leagcy characters to draw fans back in.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

After an extensive gameplay video debut during the Xbox Games Showcase in June was met with mixed reception as audiences struggled to understand why what was essentially a very long cutscene was shown, it will be interesting to see what’s shown off for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle this time around. Keighley’s post doesn’t do much to indicate what this could be exactly, as per his own words the content is simply described as a “new look.”

New Game from Tarsier Studios

The studio behind Little Nightmares 1 and 2, Tarsier, is confirmed to debut a worldwide game reveal trailer during the event. At this time details for the game are unknown, though based on the teaser shared by Keighley in the confirmation post that Tarsier will reveal their new game during Opening Night Live the new game won’t be Little Nightmares 3.

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

The first Kingdom Come Deliverance has maintained positive critical and user acclaim since its release in 2018, and with developer studio Warhorse now under Plaion the sequel promises to be bigger and better in every way possible. Per Keighley, audiences can expect a look at gameplay for Kingdom Come Delieverance 2.

Marvel Rivals

As for Marvel Rivals which already has quite the following thanks to multiple incredibly successful playtest periods, Keighley noted that audiences can expect to see new heroes for the game as well as additional updates. With two beta test periods behind it, it’s possible this event is where players eagerly waiting for a release date may finally learn when Marvel Rivals’ full launch will be.

Additional games that have been mentioned by Keighley include Civilization 7, Dune: Awakening, Monster Hunter Wilds, Lost Records: Bloom & Rage, and more that have yet to be announced.