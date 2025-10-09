Nintendo Switch Online Adds 3 More SNES Games for Free

The Super Nintendo was the first household gaming system for many future video game enthusiasts. And although those games are now 30 years old or more, many of us still want to revisit them. That’s where the Nintendo Switch Online Classic Game Library comes in. With a Nintendo Switch Online subscription, Nintendo fans can revisit games that originally released for both the NES and SNES. And with the October update, Nintendo has officially added 3 more titles to this catalog of classic games.

Nintendo Switch Online’s library of NES and SNES games is available without the pricier Expansion Pack membership that houses N64 and beyond. But that doesn’t mean Nintendo is skimping on the classics. The back catalog of games has 100+ titles, and now, SNES fans just got three more retro games to revisit on the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2. Starting October 8th, NSO subscribers will have access to Mario & Wario, Bubsy in: Claws Encounters of the Furred Kind, and Fatal Fury Special.

Nintendo Leans into Mouse Controls for Mario & Wario In Latest SNES Additions to NSO

Image courtesy of Game Freak and Nintendo

Fans of these SNES games will no doubt be excited to have the chance to revisit them on the Nintendo Switch. As far as a lineup of new games goes, this one looks pretty solid. And for those looking for a reason to use their Nintendo Switch 2 mouse controls, Mario & Wario will have that option added in. Other than that small Switch 2 functionality upgrade, the retro titles should be pretty much the same as you remember, now available on the Switch and Switch 2.

Fatal Fury Special is an arcade fighting game that updates the original SNES port of Fatal Fury 2. For fans of a classic arcade beat ’em up, this is a solid option for a retro revisit. The game was previously available for $7.99, so getting it as part of the NSO subscription is a pretty solid deal.

Meanwhile, Bubsy in: Claws Encounters of the Furred Kind is the original platformer that spawned the Bubsy franchise. The game was inspired by the likes of Sonic the Hedgehog and Mario, and it delivers the fast-paced platforming you might expect from such a game. Not everyone loves the game’s lack of precise physics, but for the price of free, it’s well worth a revisit.

Image courtesy of Accolade

Finally, there’s Mario & Wario. As its name suggests, this puzzle platformer pits Mario against his evil alter-ego. You guide Mario through a series of levels, dodging the various items that Wario throws at him to impede his progress. This game has an interesting spin, as Mario can’t see anything, leaving the player to control a fairy named Wanda who helps remove obstacles from his path as he wanders. For many, this is the most exciting new addition to the Nintendo Switch Online library. And give Wanda’s point-and-click controls, the mouse functionality for the Switch 2 should work pretty well for this one.

All three of these classic SNES titles have been added to the Nintendo Switch Online Classics Library as of October 8th. They are available for free so long as you have a basic Nintendo Switch Online subscription. The Expansion Pack is not required for the NES and SNES libraries, and the games are available for both the Switch and Switch 2 consoles.

