7 Wonders Duel Now Available on Mobile Devices

The popular two player tabletop game 7 Wonders Duel is now available on iOS and Android devices. Earlier this week, Repos Productions released a digital version of 7 Wonders Duel, which simplifies the 7 Wonders game into a two player game built around purchasing cards in the hopes of achieving one of three types of victories. 7 Wonders Duel players can either play online, or offline via “pass and play.” An AI opponent is also available for those who want to test their skills or learn how to play for the first time.

In 7 Wonders Duel, players win by achieving one of three types of victories: military supremacy, scientific supremacy, or victory by Victory Points. The game is split into three acts, each of which has their own types of cards, and their own unique set-up on the board. Play begins with players attempting to build buildings that generate resources, which in turns allows them to construct additional buildings. If a player’s civilization can’t generate the needed resources on their own, they can “buy” the needed resource from the bank, with costs determined by how much of that resource their opponent is generating. In later Ages, players can also build certain buildings for free if they already have a building in their city, thus allowing them to “chain” cards and preserve their coins and resources.

Each player also has four Wonders that have their own costs to build and grant players unique one-time bonuses. Only 7 Wonders can appear on the board, so one player will be put at a disadvantage if they can’t get all their Wonders built before their opponents.

Eventually, players win by either gathering six scientific symbols (thus symbolizing their scientific supremacy), moving their army into the opponent’s capital by building enough military buildings, or having the most Victory Points at the end of the game.

While the digital version of 7 Wonders Duel doesn’t do the best job of explaining the nuances of the game to new players, it does a fantastic job of handling all of the tracking how much cards cost to play and showing each player’s progress pursuing the three victory paths. Since players can download the full rules to 7 Wonders Duel for free, the app is a great way to jump into the game or practice when you don’t have a second player ready to duel.

7 Wonders Duel is available to download on iOS and Android devices for $4.99.