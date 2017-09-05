90’s Platforming Hero Bubsy Returns With A New Adventure

What could possibly go wrong?"

Yes, at one point in the 90's, platformers were the rage on 16-bit consoles. And amongst the more popular ones was Bubsy: Claws Encounters of the Furred Kind, which was released by Accolade for SNES and Sega Genesis. The game did a reasonable amount of business, prompting the company to release the less popular Bubsy II – and the even more abysmal Bubsy 3D for PlayStation. Since then, we haven't heard from the little furball. But, alas, his time for a comeback has come.

Accolade has made its return to the game publishing scene, and, with it, it has announced a new Bubsy adventure, Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back, which is slated to come out this fall for PlayStation 4 and PC.

The game is being developed by Black Forest Games, who previously made Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams for various platforms.

According to the publisher, the game will put Bubsy in a "bevy of exotic locations" as he searches for the "beloved Golden Fleece." It's a side-scrolling game (thank goodness), and Bubsy will have a variety of his classic head-bopping moives intact, along with the ability to "dodge and out-bobcat a battalion of Woolies, sharks, and bees, not to mention the gnarliest UFO to ever grace a Bubsy adventure." Over 100 new one-liners have been added to the game as well – since he's a smart-ass and all.

The first screenshots for the game (from Gematsu) are included in this article, and we've included the debut trailer above. For good measure, Accolade also posted an "interview" with its lead star, which can be found in full below.

Reporter: Bubsy, why after all these years are you coming back now?

Bubsy: I found a residual check for Bubsy Two-Fur in my PO Box. That's when I knew: Yeah, I'm thinking I'm back.

Reporter: So you were out the game business entirely before then. How did you live? What did you do to earn a living?

Bubsy: I realized that I couldn't get any lower after the unauthorized indie pixel games and deeveeart portraits. But then I got a call from a Q-List producer from Liechtenstein. Seems Liechtenstein is the 6th smallest country but also the richest! Plus, they LOOOOVE me there.

Reporter: So you made more games?

Bubsy: I made movies… Really bad movies. Like, Bubsy 3D… bad movies.

Reporter: Would we have heard of any of them?

Bubsy: I don't know…. The Good, The Bad and the Bobcat, Bubsy and the Lost Ark, Bobcats of the Caribbean, and of course my favorite, The Sound of Bubsy, a musical starring me and Julie Anderson.

Reporter: These all sound weirdly familiar.

Bubsy: Of course they do! It's Liechtenstein. There are like 7 people, but tickets are REEALLY expensive.

Reporter: So why did you stop?

Bubsy: A lawyer finally moved into Liechtenstein and told the producer that he couldn't make "other peoples'" movies anymore.

Reporter: And then came Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back?

Bubsy: Well, I moved back to LA – but they had already rented out the apartment I had 20 years ago, those monsters. I was pretty down on my luck and considered auditioning as Crash Bandicoot's stunt double.

Reporter: No!

Bubsy: Yeeeesssss! But then I got THE call.

Reporter: From Accolade?

Bubsy: I don't know, my agent got the call. Anyway, I read the script.

Reporter: And you loved it!

Bubsy: It stars ME! I have all the dialog, what's NOT to love! AND, they were going to pay me! Also, I thought the modern retelling of the story of man as told by a Bobcat, was pretty cool too.

Reporter: …it's a platforming game right?

Bubsy: Running, jumping, gliding… they're all metaphors for life. Just ask Mario.

Reporter: Do you know Mario?

Bubsy: No, what's your point?

Reporter: Do you think the new game, Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back will propel you back to the top? Errr the middle?

Bubsy: I'm counting on it!

Reporter: Well, what could possibly go wrong?