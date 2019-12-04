A Plague Tale 2 Is Rumored to Be in Development

A Plague Tale: Innocence emerged as a surprise hit in 2019 after being received well by both fans and critics, and for those who count it among their memorable games of the year, a new rumor brings with it some exciting news. Asobo Studio, the developer behind A Plague Tale, is reportedly working on a sequel that’s set to be revealed next year with a release planned for the year after.

This new rumor about A Plague Tale 2 or whatever the next game may be called, assuming it’s real, comes from the French site XboxSquad (via Eurogamer) which credited a “verified source” who said a sequel is in the works. That information reportedly comes straight from one of the heads of Focus Home Interactive, the publisher of A Plague Tale.

XboxSquad seems pretty confident in its information which is a positive sign for anyone who’s hoping the rumors are real, but the talks of a sequel to A Plague Tale are very much still rumors at this point. What’s interesting though is that Focus Home Interactive didn’t deny the rumors when the publisher was reached by Eurogamer for a statement. Instead, the company said it was “delighted to have received a solid number of awards and nominations” and wanted to make sure the game gets more attention.

Focus Home Interactive also referenced its previous announcement where it said it would be partnering with Asobo Studio once again and said it would be talking about its next project be that a sequel to A Plague Tale or not when the right time comes.

“Focus Home Interactive and Asobo are very proud of the critical and public reception of A Plague Tale: Innocence, and the sales,” Focus Home Interactive told Eurogamer. “We’re delighted to have received a solid number of awards and nominations, including for Best Narrative at the Game Awards next week. We want to pursue our efforts to make sure the game gets even more attention from players and we will thus keep promoting that title as it deserves.

“Of course, we announced last year we are partnering with Asobo for a future project but never confirmed if it was a sequel to A Plague Tale or not – and will give more details on that title when the right time comes.”

Our own review for A Plague Tale: Innocence praised pretty much every part of the game with a special focus placed on the game’s touching story of two siblings growing together and making the best of a dismal setting.