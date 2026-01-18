Microsoft Is Removing Four 2025 Games From Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft is removing seven games from Xbox Game Pass on January 31, including four games released in 2025 that were consquently only added last year. Individiaully, none of the seven departures are very noteworthy, but losing seven games all in the same day makes the round of removals noteworthy.

Until each of these seven Xbox Game Pass games depart, each is available to subscribers to purchase outright with a special and exlcusive 20% discount. As for when any of them will return, we do not know, but these are smaller games, so there is a good chance they will never be back.

Citizen Keeper 2 (2025)

Citizen Keeper 2 is a dice-driven sci-fi RPG where you play as an escaped android with a malfucntioning body who has a price on your head, yet no memory of what you did or memory of anything else. Meanwhile, you need to get a ship, build a crew, and take on contracts across the Starward Belt.

Metacritic Score: 85

Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders (2025)

Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders is a game about racing down a snowy mountain, either by yourself or with up to eight other players. Your goal? To not break your neck.

Metacritic Score: 87

Cataclismo (2025)

In Cataclismo you design and built a fortress, and then defend it against endless hordes or Horrors in a real-time strategy game with resource managment, exploration, and siege defense all bundeled in one.

Metacritic Score: 82

Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap (2025)

Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap is a chaotic third-person combat game where you repel rentless orc hordes either by yourself or with up to four other players.

Metacritic Score: 69

Shady Part of Me

Shady Part of Me is a puzzle adventure game where you play as a little girl trying to overcome her emotional struggles, with the help of her shadow, through surreal dreamscapes.

Metacritic Score: 78

Starbound

Starbound is a 2D sandbox sci-fi game where you are lost in space with a damaged ship after fleeting your home, leaving you with no option to land on the planet below to repir your ship and discover the universe.

Metacritic Score: 81

PAW Patrol World

Paw Patrol World is an open-world 3D adventure game where you explore the world of Paw Patrol and have to stop Mayor Humdinger and his super blimp of mayhem.

Metacritic Score: 79

