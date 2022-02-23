A Plague Tale: Requiem Gets a Pricey Collector’s Edition

A Plague Tale: Requiem doesn’t yet have a release date, but it does have a very fancy Collector’s Edition that’s now up for pre-orders. This special edition of the game comes complete with the game on one of the newer consoles or the PC platform as well as a variety of other collectibles ranging to artifacts from the game and the big statue that’s always present in these sorts of Collector’s Editions. It also comes with some in-game cosmetics as well to customize the characters’ looks and to provide some extra resources.

Of course, as anyone who’s eyed these sorts of Collector’s Editions in the past will already know, “very fancy” often equates to “very pricey,” too. This Collector’s Edition costs $189.99 which is no small asking price, but it does come with quite a bit for anyone who got hooked on A Plague Tale: Innocence and have been looking forward to this next game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/APlagueTale/status/1496206993505275912?s=20&t=USvLAulKVUafexdkCPAmmQ

Below is full breakdown of everything that’s included in the purchase as far as the physical contents are concerned:

A Plague Tale: Requiem Collector’s Edition

The statue “Amicia & Hugo”: a 21cm/8″ resin statuette, finely detailed and painted

Hugo’s Feather brooch: a fine metal brooch inspired by the feather ornaments worn by Hugo in the game

A vinyl of the OST: the game’s enthralling soundtrack on a 45rpm vinyl (2 tracks), composed by Olivier Derivière (2 tracks)

3 lithographs: trois amazing A4 illustrations of A Plague Tale: Requiem

The game A Plague Tale: Requiem on your chosen platform. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series versions are delivered as a physical box with an alternative cover exclusive to the Focus Entertainment Store. PC versions are delivered as a digital Steam activation key.

As far as the digital items go, the kit also comes with “The Protector Pack” which is a DLC that comes with a crossbow skin, some bonus crafting materials, and 13 different cosmetics for Amicia. The bonus crafting materials may seem a bit pay-to-win to some, but considering how it’s a single-player game, it’ll only affect those who use the gear and shouldn’t be much of an issue. This same pack also comes with the physical versions of the normal edition of the game.

A Plague Tale: Requiem does not yet have a release date but is planned to release on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms.