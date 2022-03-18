A Plague Tale TV Series in the Works From Inglorious Basterds Assistant Director

A Plague Tale is being turned into a TV show with Mathieu Turi, an assistant director who worked on Inglorious Basterds, serving as the adaptation’s director. French site Allocine first shared the news this week with Turi confirming the announcement soon afterwards on social media where he said he “can’t wait to bring Amicia and Hugo’s journey to the screen.” No release windows or platforms were shared at the time the TV series was announced.

French studio Merlin Productions will handle the production of the Plague Tale TV show with Fabrice Renault, the head of the studio, saying in a statement that the Bordeaux-based Asobo Studio preferred to work with a French company. The creators of A Plague Tale: Innocence apparently had the opportunity to sell the adaptation to studios in the United States but opted instead to keep the production in France.

Videos by ComicBook.com

👱‍♀️🧒🔥🐀 It’s official! I’m honored to work on the adaptation as a TV series of @APlagueTale. Thank you to @AsoboStudio and @Focus_entmt for their trust. I can’t wait to bring Amicia and Hugo’s journey to the screen! https://t.co/93Ct3FuCp2 #APlagueTale #Mediawan #MerlinProd — Mathieu Turi (@MathieuTURI) March 17, 2022

👱‍♀️🧒🔥🐀 It’s official! I’m honored to work on the adaptation as a TV series of @APlagueTale. Thank you to @AsoboStudio and @Focus_entmt for their trust. I can’t wait to bring Amicia and Hugo’s journey to the screen! https://t.co/93Ct3FuCp2 #APlagueTale #Mediawan #MerlinProd — Mathieu Turi (@MathieuTURI) March 17, 2022

Turi confirmed in the tweet above his involvement with the adaptation. It was also said in the announcement that Focus Home Entertainment, the publisher of A Plague Tale: Innocence, will serve as a co-producer on the adaptation.

A Plague Tale: Innocence from Asobo stars Amicia and Hugo, the siblings referenced in Turi’s tweet. The story takes place in the Kingdom of France in the year 1349 where swarms of plague-carrying rats have besieged cities and villages across the country. Amicia and Hugo must deal with the rats, Inquisition soldiers, and all types of unsavory individuals while grappling with their own relationship as orphaned siblings.

It’s an excellent game for those who haven’t played it with reviews from critics and the community overall praising its story, tone, and its straightforward game mechanics that allow players to focus on Amicia and Hugo. A Plague Tale: Innocence isn’t the only game in the series either with A Plague Tale: Requiem announced back during E3 2021. This will be a sequel to the first game and is due out in 2022, though there’s no telling right how how this game factors into the plans for the TV show.

“Plague Tale: Requiem is the direct sequel to A Plague Tale: Innocence,” confirmed Aurélie Belzanne, the head of communication at Asobo Studio back when the sequel was announced. “Previously, players lived the grim tale of young Amicia and her little brother Hugo, in a heartrending adventure through the darkest hours of history. Hunted by Inquisition soldiers and surrounded by unstoppable swarms of rats, Amicia and Hugo came to know and trust each other, as they struggled to survive against overwhelming odds and fight to find their place in the world.”