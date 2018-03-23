A Way Out Briefly Passes Fortnite in Twitch Viewers

Today, A Way out, a co-op only prison-break game from publisher EA and from Brother: A Tale of Two Sons developer Hazelight Studios released onto PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. And briefly it surpassed the behemoth that is Fortnite in concurrent Twitch viewers.

That’s right, the third game apart of EA Originals program was the most viewed game on Twitch at some point today, before Fortnite quickly claimed back its title it regularly holds.

The news came from the game’s Creative Director Josef Fares via Twitter:

Wow! A Way Out is number one on Twitch! Thanks for the love and support! pic.twitter.com/nH6Yy4ltpf — Josef Fares (@josef_fares) March 23, 2018

As alluded to above, A Way Out’s time at the top of Twitch was short-lived. At the moment of writing this, Fortnite has reclaimed its spot at the top with more than 255,000 viewers. A Way Out is currently right behind it with over 217,000 viewers. Meanwhile, the next closet game is League of Legends with a little less than 100,000.

Despite being short-lived, it’s still a substantial accomplishment for Fares, EA, and Hazelight Studios given that A Way Out was made on an indie budget without all the bells and whistles AAA studios have at their disposal.

A Way Out is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC for $29.99 USD. It is notably a co-op only game, but a single copy can be shared online and offline with other players who don’t own the game.

Below, you can read more on the game, courtesy of an official overview via EA:

From the creators of Brothers – A Tale of Two Sons comes A Way Out, an exclusively co-op adventure where you play the role of one of two prisoners making their daring escape from prison.

What begins as a thrilling breakout quickly turns into an unpredictable, emotional adventure unlike anything seen or played before.

A Way Out is an experience that must be played with two players. Each player controls one of the main characters, Leo and Vincent, in a reluctant alliance to break out of prison and gain their freedom.

Play the entire experience with your friends for free using the friends pass free trial feature.