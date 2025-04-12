Xbox 360 Fans Surprised How Good 2011 Game Still Is (And It Can Be Played for Free)

Xbox fans are surprised how good an Xbox 360 game from 2011 still is, 14 years later. Those that want to put it to the test, meanwhile, can do so for free if they are an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber or an EA Play subscriber. Back in 2011, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword, Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception, Portal 2, Batman: Arkham City, Gears of War 3, The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings, Dark Souls, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, and Battlefield 3 all headlined the year. This list is not exhaustive, but it paints the picture, which is that 2011 was a great year for video games. It was also a great year for horror fans, because it was the year Dead Space 2 came out.

While not as celebrated as the first game, Dead Space 2 was a major release in 2011, as evident by its 90 on Metacritic. Also unlike the first game, it has not received a remake, which means those interested in it need to return to the 2011 original, which is what some Xbox fans have been doing.

To this end, one of the top posts on the Xbox Reddit page over the last 24 hours is a post about the game and how well it holds up, despite being 14 years old and from two console generations ago.

“Playing Dead Space 2 on Game Pass,” reads the title of the post. “Wow, the game has held up incredibly well. Haven’t played it in over a decade and I can’t put it down, any one else checked it out since it’s initial release?”

Responding to the post, many of the comments echo the sentiment, noting this is not just true of Dead Space 2, but its 2008 predecessor as well.

“Dead Space 1 and 2 are both just as good as they were at release,” reads one of these comments. “I still wish the remake sold better so we could get more though, it was as close to perfect as possible and the new tech enhanced the experience.”

“It’s incredible how good it still looks. Those first two games were truly visually stunning at launch,” adds a second comment.

Those on Xbox interested in checking out the Xbox 360 classic will need to either fork over $19.99 to the Microsoft Store or subscribe to either Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which costs $19.99 a month, or EA Play, which only costs $5.99 a month.

