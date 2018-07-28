A Way Out Surpasses 2.6 Million Players

Speaking at Electronic Art’s latest financial conference call, EA CEO Andrew Wilson revealed that Josef Fares’ A Way Out has surpassed 2.6 million players.

Wilson further noted that sales for the game have exceeded the publisher’s expectations, and helped contribute to a positive quarter for the company.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you may know, A Way Out is a unique co-op only game that requires two players to play together, but only requires one of them to own the game. So while it’s far from scientific, it’s not a bad guess to presume this means that the game has sold roughly 1.3 million copies since its launch earlier this year in March.

If this is the case, then that means the game has sold an additional 300,000 copies since its first two weeks, where it posted one million in sales. Not too shabby for Hazelight Studios – an independent studio founded by Josef Fares (previously the creator of Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons at the time) in 2014, especially when you consider A Way Out was its freshmen release.

For EA, these numbers aren’t that impressive, but under the umbrella of its EA Originals Initiative, where the publisher aids in funding and marketing games from smaller studios and allows them to keep the profits, it is the best-selling title yet.

A Way Out is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, priced at $29.99 USD. If you haven’t already, be sure to check out our official and glowing review of the game, here, and stay up to date on the title, here.

Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official EA elevator pitch:

“From the creators of Brothers – A Tale of Two Sons comes A Way Out, an exclusively co-op adventure where you play the role of one of two prisoners making their daring escape from prison.

“What begins as a thrilling breakout quickly turns into an unpredictable, emotional adventure unlike anything seen or played before.

“A Way Out is an experience that must be played with two players. Each player controls one of the main characters, Leo and Vincent, in a reluctant alliance to break out of prison and gain their freedom.”