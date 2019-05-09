A Wild Podcast Has Appeared! Episode 2: Pokemon Brain Studies, ‘Detective Pikachu’ Box Office, Big ‘Pokemon Go’ News

Welcome to another episode of A Wild Podcast Has Appeared, ComicBook.com’s official Pokemon podcast.

In this episode, Brandon Davis joins us as we discuss the impact that playing Pokemon has on your brain, predict Detective Pikachu‘s performance at the box office, and look at all the big Pokemon Go news of the week.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There are several ways you can listen to and enjoy ComicBook Nation, which are listed below:

Listen via the media player embedded above. Subscribe to this RSS feed: https://feeds.megaphone.fm/wildpokemonpodcast Check us out on Spotify or Stitcher. Subscribe on iTunes!

Each episode features a rundown of all the big Pokemon news of the week, a deep dive into a particular subject, and then ends with a blast of PokeFacts about a Pokemon of the week.

New episodes come out every Thursday, so be sure to subscribe to not miss out on a single episode!

You can keep up with the show and hosts Christian Hoffer, Megan Peters, and Jim Viscardi via the Twitter handles below:

@PokemonPodCB

@CHofferCbus

@MeganPetersCB

@JimViscardi

Have thoughts to share? Want us to cover something on the show? Let us know in the comments below!