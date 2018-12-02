‘Abzu’ Brings Its Stunning Underwater Journey to Nintendo Switch, Available Now

Whether you are looking for a new IP, or a phenomenal port, the Nintendo Switch library continues to grow at an impressive rate. The latest adventure that the hybrid console offers will take players deep into the beautiful water’s depths for an artistic journey like none other. This is Abzu.

Developed by the incredible team at Giant Squid Studios, Abzu offers a unique experience that is both calming and exhilarating. According to the studio, “Abzu is a beautiful underwater journey that immerses players in a vibrant ocean world full of mystery and bursting with colour and life. Playing as the Diver, you’ll discover hundreds of unique species based on real creatures and form a powerful connection with the abundant sea life. But this underwater world can be dangerous, broken and toxic – and your mission is to unlock the mysteries of the deep and change the world around you for the better.”

For those that have a PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or gaming PC, Abzu will feel familiar. This underwater narrative first made its debut back in 2016 and was met with praise for its unique experience. It was also generously awarded with numerous accolades, including Best Original Score for a Video Game or Interactive Media from the International Film Music Critics Association (winner), Artistic Achievement from the 2017 BAFTA British Academy Games Awards, Music of the Year from the 2017 Game Audio Network Awards (winner), Best Original Game from the 2016 Joystick Awards and Best Art Direction from the 2016 Game Awards.

You can see the journey for yourself on the go thanks to the Nintendo Switch port available now in the Nintendo eShop. You can also learn more with the thrilling trailer at the top of the article to see exactly what the ocean’s depths has to offer for the adventurous spirit.

Had a chance to check out Abzu for yourself? What are your thoughts on the Nintendo Switch’s growing library? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy for more gaming.