‘Ace Combat 7’ Gets Special ‘Aces At War’ Bundle

Our flight time with Ace Combat 7 is just about here. Yep, it’s been awhile; but starting this January, we’ll be able to fly the unfriendly skies yet again with the popular Bandai Namco series. And those of you experienced with the series may want to pay particular attention to a special bundle introduced today.

Titled the Aces At War Bundle, the package comes with a standard copy of the game, along with some bonus goodies that you can get your hands on on the day of release.

The big feature for this package is the 150-page Aces At War: A History 2019 book, which features a number of exclusive illustrations from the series as a whole (starting with the original Air Combat!), along with interviews with various staffers and four short novels written by the game’s director, Sunao Katabuchi.

The game also comes with an exclusive Steelbook case, with the bundle clocking in at around $89.99. That’s not a bad deal considering the heaping amount of reading you can get from the book. If you’re interested, you can pre-order it off of Bandai Namco’s store here.

On top of that, a new trailer made its debut today to hype the forthcoming special edition; and though it’s brief, it packs a lot of flying action, giving you an idea of just what’s waiting for you when you take off.

For those that need a reminder of what Ace Combat 7 is all about, here’s a quick description straight from Bandai Namco:

“Putting gamers in the cockpit of the most advanced war planes ever developed, ACE COMBAT 7 delivers the fiercest air combat experience ever created through photorealistic visuals, intense dog-fighting action, a multitude of authentic and futuristic aircraft to fly, an immersive storyline, and even virtual reality!

Leveraging the power of the newest generation gaming consoles, ACE COMBAT 7 will blow players away with the evolution of its graphics engine. Beautifully rendered cloud-filled skies and highly detailed cityscapes enhance the sense of unparalleled speed and set the stage for the most engaging aerial battles in the franchise’s storied 20 year history. ACE COMBAT 7 will provide an arsenal of ultra-modern super weapons and formidable enemies that the series is known for.“

(Note: virtual reality is supported by PlayStation 4’s VR only, at least for now.)

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown releases on January 18, 2019 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.