Developers Reach Out With Job Openings Following Activion-Blizzard Layoffs (UPDATE)

Update: Over 800 layoffs have occurred, the full report can be seen here.

Following the devastating report that a massive wave of layoffs is on the horizon over at Activision-Blizzard, developers around the world are joining gamers in their support for those that are looking at the threat of suddenly losing their jobs.

Naughty Dog, Ubisoft, and so many others are joining together in a show of support for those in fear of losing their current position. There’s a growing list of job opportunities that studios everywhere are contributing too to help any developers suddenly at a loss find new work quickly:

The news about alleged Activision/Blizzard layoffs next week could mean hundreds of great game makers will be without work. We can’t have that. PLEASE RT this document: a massive list of game dev job opportunities across the world. Help folks find work!//t.co/UkzvwvyLTi — Mitch Dyer (@MitchyD) February 9, 2019

Many developers are also posting up job boards to make the hunt even easier, such as Naughty Dog’s below:

Activision Blizzard is full of great people and some dear friends. I hope the rumors of impending layoffs aren’t true. Whatever the future holds, here are all the open roles at @Naughty_Dog on The Last of Us Part II. Follow @NaughtyDogJobs for any new openings. pic.twitter.com/K3Ir6QSufB — Scott Lowe (@ScottLowe) February 9, 2019

Hey Activision Blizzard friends, if you’re looking for #gamejobs we’re hiring at 343. Feel free to reach out via DM. //t.co/bxYMZaDSTs — David Ellis (@DavidEllis) February 12, 2019

So sorry to hear about the layoffs at Activision. Anyone I know who has been affected, feel free to reach out. We have a ton of openings here at Ready at Dawn. //t.co/ia5H60mHPV — Cory Lanham (@Cory_Lanham) February 13, 2019

We’re so sorry to hear about those affected by the #Activision #Blizzard layoffs today. We have some positions open and are looking to add many more in the near future to help us with our exciting new project. Hit us up! //t.co/Ts8N4nP1ob#gamedev #gamejobs #gamedevjobs pic.twitter.com/PzonFRuidB — Turtle Rock Studios (@TurtleRock) February 12, 2019

My heart goes out to everyone at Blizzard/Activision affected by the layoffs. To those looking for a new job, WB Games Montreal is hiring. //t.co/sWnurR1FdN If you’re considering moving to Montreal, I’ll gladly answer any questions about the local industry. #gamedevjobs — ✨❄️ Ann Lemay ❄️✨ (@annlemay) February 13, 2019

We are saddened to hear about the layoffs at #Activision #Blizzard. We would like to help during this transition. We invite those affected to explore current opportunities in both Austin and Toronto at //t.co/m3gffmoV4q #gamejobs — Certain Affinity (@CertainAffinity) February 12, 2019

Heartbroken to hear about the Activision Blizzard layoffs. What a sad day for the industry. In case it will help anyone affected, we’re hiring://t.co/FqUABQlH5j — Dana Cowley (@danacowley) February 12, 2019

If you worked at Activision Blizzard and you were affected by the layoffs, please take a look at the list linked below for current openings in the game industry. I may also have leads on jobs within the animation industry for those who are more aligned with TV/film/entertainment. //t.co/NVxKWmPg3X — Rachel Richmond (@RachelRichmond) February 12, 2019

Suddenly coming face-to-face with potentially losing a job one has worked so hard for, it’s never an easy position to be in, especially given how grueling the work can be at times. Developers have a passion for their creations that make the long-hours and social media onslaughts worth it and to see that suddenly change is heartbreaking.

It’s wonderful to see so many rally behind their colleagues for the alleged layoffs happening on Tuesday. This has been a development we’ve been following for a few years now and there’s a lot that has been leading up to this point. To catch up on the evolution as it’s progressed thus far, you can check out our previous coverage here.