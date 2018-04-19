Activision Introduces Amazon Alexa Support For Call of Duty: WWII

We know that the Amazon Alexa is capable of some pretty cool stuff if you manage to connect it the right way — but did you know that you could use it to check on progress in Call of Duty: WWII?

Activision confirmed that it added the feature today, as players can now utilize the Alexa Skill in the game on all devices enabled with the technology. As a result, it can provide you with personalized coaching tips depending on your style of play, as you can see in the video above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s an example: it can use its analyzing tools to see what weapons work best in particular maps, with over 250,000 accurate responses in all. So you won’t get the same recommendation twice for different players, for instance. And it can take over 2,500 Call of Duty related questions, in case you’ve got some real doozies.

Monte Lutz, who serves as senior vice president for consumer management at Activision, talked about the idea of coaching helping players out in the long run. “We asked the question, ‘Is there a way to understand how a person is playing and given them tips that can help them become a better player?’ The result is a Call of Duty coach that helps you become a better player,” he explained while speaking to GamesBeat.

But along with helping you out with contracts and orders, the Alexa Skill can also inform you of any achievements that you unlock, and how your progress compares with others. Using special analysis tools, it can tell you exactly how you’re doing in particular areas.

Lutz continued, “Alexa allows us to have direct voice interaction. The response is customized and personalized to you. It compares how you did on 20 factors to other players who have a similar style. You can change your loadout to be better in your next match.”

Chief marketing officer Tim Ellis explained, “We know that people play more Call of Duty as their skills improve and the more often they play with their friends. The Call of Duty Alexa Skill is designed to help players improve their Call of Duty skills, connect more easily with their friends and get to the fun faster in Call of Duty: WWII.“

You can test out the beta version of the app now on Alexa-enabled devices, no matter which version of the game you own.

Call of Duty: WWII is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.