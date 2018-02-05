Rumor: Activision Has Big Plans For Crash Bandicoot, Including a Possible New Game

Last year proved to be a worthwhile investment for Activision as far as Crash Bandicoot was concerned.

The company reintroduced the classic game hero in the remastered Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy for PlayStation 4, which has gone on to sell millions of copies. But what’s coming next for the spinning superhero? Well, if one report is to be believed, quite a lot.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Max Arguile, who serves as a licensing manager for GB Eye in Europe, recently went on record in the Licensing Source Book Europe from DHX Brands to talk about what Activision has planned – and, apparently, it’s a lot.

First up, he mentioned that 2018 would be the year that Crash Bandicoot makes his way to other platforms, as Arguile suggested that N. Sane Trilogy would be making its way to PC and Nintendo Switch. There was previous talk that it would be coming to Xbox One, but that doesn’t appear to be mentioned in this piece. Considering how well the game sold on PS4, this move just makes sense.

But that’s not all. He also suggests that we could see an all-new Crash Bandicoot adventure in 2019, all tying in to a “five year plan” the company has with the franchise. (Hopefully that means Crash Team Racing at some point, because…yes.)

“The new game (N. Sane Trilogy) was a huge success at retail with no marketing spend,” Aguile explained. “Next year it will be going broader (Switch and PC) and there will be another game in 2019. Activision have a five year plan for this and GB Eye is delighted to be fully on board with all products.”

Now, Activision hasn’t said a word about its future plans for Crash Bandicoot, but we could very well see what’s up as soon as E3 2018. After all, the company first revealed Crash’s return during Sony’s press conference a couple of years ago, so it seems like the ideal place. An N. Sane Trilogy commercial could run during Nintendo’s Direct, while Activision would save whatever new game announcement – if it’s coming – for Sony’s press conference, or maybe even Microsoft’s.

Take this story with a grain of salt, but a new Crash Bandicoot game – built from the ground up by Vicarious Visions – would be pretty hot. We’ll let you know whatever plans the publisher reveals over the next few months.

In the meantime, N. Sane Trilogy is available now for PlayStation 4.