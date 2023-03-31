Activision Mystery Box Contains Pricey Call of Duty Zombie Ray Gun Replica

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Activision has opened up a mystery box that includes the first-ever collectible inspired by their Call of Duty franchise, and inside you'll find a highly detailed replica of the Zombie Ray Gun. That makes sense given that the Ray Gun is arguably the most iconic zombie weapon of all-time in the games. Unfortunately, you won't be able to take out multiple zombies with it, but it will look fantastic int your collection. Features include LED lights, mystery box base, and full 1:1 scale.

Of course, all good wonder weapons don't come cheap, and this Zombie Ray Gun replica is no exception. It's available to pre-order here at the Call of Duty Shop for a whopping $600. On the plus side, you won't have to wait an age to get your hands on it. Pre-orders are expected to ship in August of 2023. The full list of features are as follows:

Scale 1:1

Length: 19.685 in. Width: 7.87 in. Height: 17.716 in.

Ray Gun Size: Length: 16.92 in. Height: 9.0 in.

13.227 lbs

Materials: PU, Resin

Built-in LED Lights in both Mystery Box & Ray Gun

Battery Operated

Battle-worn Surface Treatment

Unique Mount on top of the Mystery Box

Speaking of Call of Duty zombie mode, a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered Zombies mode Easter egg was recently found three years after the game's release. Details about the Easter egg are available right here. You can check out all of the latest CoD news here.