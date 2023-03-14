Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Going Free-to-Play For Limited Time

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will soon be free-to-play for a limited time. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was the biggest game of 2022 (from a sale's perspective, at least) and raked in billions of dollars while shattering franchise records. It's not really much of a surprise as its predecessor was also a massive hit and is one of the best selling games of all-time. The sequel also invokes the name of a much beloved Call of Duty game from 2009 which more or less cemented the franchise in pop culture history. The series has hardly lost its momentum since then, though it has had some high and lows.

If you're one of the handful of people who hasn't had the opportunity to play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Activision has a special offer going on right now. For five days (March 16th – 20th), players will be able to enjoy Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 for free. Now, it's not the full game. The campaign is not included in this trial, but you can enjoy a variety of game modes on six multiplayer maps as well as try out the first co-op raid, something that released in December and offers a fun challenge that is far different from any other modes in the game. You can view the full list of content included in this free trial down below.

Core (6v6) Maps: Farm 18, Mercado Las Almas, Shipment, Dome, Himmelmatt Expo (new map included in Season 2 Reloaded update)

Core Modes: Team Deathmatch, Hardpoint, Domination, Kill Confirmed, Gun Game, Infected, One in the Chamber, All or Nothing

Battle Maps: Santa Seña

Battle Map Modes: Ground War, Invasion

Special Ops: Atomgrad — Special Ops Raid Episode 01 (Standard difficulty only)

So, if you're on spring break or just looking for a new game to play, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 seems like a good value. The game is also currently on sale on PlayStation for $45.49 until the 16th, if you're just looking to get into the full game. It wouldn't be surprising if the game goes on sale on other platforms during this trial period, as that's a common thing to do, but nothing has been announced at this time.

Are you going to check out Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.