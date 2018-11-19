Activision Responds To ‘Spyro Reignited Trilogy’ Missing Subtitles

I reviewed Spyro Reignited Trilogy a few days ago and found it to be a wonderful rebirth of the classic PlayStation adventures, tuned to fine perfection by the developers at Toys For Bob. However, not everyone is thrilled with what the game has to offer, thanks to one missing ingredient.

Apparently there are subtitles for the later two games in the Trilogy, namely Spyro 2: Ripto’s Rage and Spyro: Year of the Dragon, so players can understand what the characters are saying. However, they appear to be a no-show as far as the first Spyro the Dragon is concerned, and a few players are frustrated as a result.

Activision has since addressed the matter in a statement after speaking with GamePitt, and while it didn’t note when the problem would be resolved, they are looking into a possible solution. Here’s what the publisher said:

“When Toys For Bob set out to make an awesome game collection, there were certain decisions that needed to be made throughout the process. The team remained committed to keep the integrity and legacy of Spyro that fans remembered intact. The game was built from the ground up using a new engine for the team (Unreal 4), and was localized in languages that had not previously been attempted by the studio. While there’s no industry standard for subtitles, the studio and Activision care about the fans’ experience especially with respect to accessibility for people with different abilities, and will evaluate going forward.”

It’s true, the original Spyro the Dragon didn’t have subtitles for players; and Toys For Bob did put a painstaking amount of effort into the game, so we can’t fault them in the least. But it’s good to see Activision is, at the very least, aware of what the issue is, and “may” try to fix it in the future. Now it’s just a matter of when.

For the time being, though, you should definitely enjoy the game. I said in my review, “Aside from very mild loading and camera issues, I can’t find much to complain about with Spyro Reignited Trilogy at all. The game offers a whopping amount of content for $40, not to mention delivering on all kinds of nostalgia. Toys For Bob covers every base here in the best way possible, with consideration for spectacular visuals and sound, as well as the gameplay being just the way you remember it being. It’s really a fun experience no matter what your age or level of play may be, and it adds a solid delivery of a second punch to Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy. In fact, you can buy both of those games as a combo, in case you don’t have them yet.”

Spyro Reignited Trilogy is available now for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.