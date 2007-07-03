Activision’s Transformers Games Are Missing From Steam, PSN

If you've been looking to get your gaming fix with Optimus Prime and the Transformers this holiday season, you might just be out of luck.

Just mere days after the games went on sale for an incredibly low price, the Transformers games produced by Activision have begun disappearing from both Steam and the PlayStation Store. This includes all the company's current titles, including Transformers: War For Cybertron, fall of Cybertron, Rise of the Dark Spark and the Platinum-produced Transformers: Devastation.

This tweet from lashman confirms the games' removal from the Steam service, and upon checking on PlayStation Network, they appear to be gone from there as well, with only a few title listings and no actual games on sale.

This is not an uncommon practice by Activision, as it's delisted games from the service in the past, mainly due to a loss of rights of particular franchises. For instance, you won't find any of the company's Spider-Man games on the digital market anymore, nor will you find other titles from the X-Men and Deadpool lexicon.

There's a slim chance that the games might return, but, for now, it looks like they've all but vanished without a trace. Kind of odd to see that without any sort of announcement.

However, there is good news for Xbox One and Xbox 360 owners. The Transformers games on their Xbox Live service appear to be still intact and ready to purchase – and a lot of them are on sale. The following bargains were spotted over on the Xbox service for these consoles:

Xbox One

Transformers Devastation- $10

Transformers: Rise of the Dark Spark- $12

Transformers: Fall of Cybertron- $10

Transformers Devastation DLC Bundle- $4.99

Xbox 360

Transformers: War For Cybertron- $4.99

Transformers: Fall of Cybertron- $7.49

Transformers: Dark of the Moon- $9.99

Transformers: Rise of the Dark Spark- $9.99

Chances are that Activision is "cleaning house" on offering these games for cheap before removing them entirely from the digital stores, so if you've got an Xbox one console, you might want to hurry, because these could be gone at any given second.

We highly recommend the Cybertron games; and Transformers Devastation is a great action romp as well, especially if you love Platinum's work.

Side note: it looks like The Legend of Korra, also from Platinum Games, is gone from the PSN/Steam stores as well. It is, however, still available on Xbox One and Xbox 360 for the low price of $3.74.