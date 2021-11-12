Adidas Reveals Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy-Inspired Sneakers

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy has proven to be one of the most pleasant surprises of the year, and fans will soon get a chance to check out official sneakers from Adidas inspired by the game! Nice Kicks has revealed multiple images of the Star-Lord Forum Hi, but Rocket, Groot, Gamora, and Drax will each receive their own design, as well! Details on the other four shoes are limited at this time, but readers can get a peek at Adidas’ website right here. No release date has been announced, but Eric Monacelli of Marvel Games has confirmed that the shoes will be available in limited supply in various regions. Monacelli added that he is not sure exactly how many will be available.

Images of the Star-Lord Forum Hi shoes can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Guardians Of The Galaxy is teaming up with adidas for a new Forum Hi inspired by “Star Lord.”🛡 pic.twitter.com/Em6AyZmC9O — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) November 11, 2021

Guardians of the Galaxy is not the first Marvel game to receive a promotion from Adidas! Last year, the company offered kicks based on Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. It’s hard to say whether Adidas is the preferred sneaker of the Marvel Universe, but it certainly seems like Miles and the Guardians have a preference!

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy was first revealed at E3 earlier this year, and initial reaction to the game was a bit mixed. Many were concerned that the Square Enix game would have the same issues as Marvel’s Avengers, but Guardians launched to near-universal acclaim last month, with many considering it a Game of the Year contender. Given that surprise popularity, it stands to reason these Adidas kicks could prove to be a hot commodity, so fans interested in grabbing a pair for themselves will want to stay tuned to the company’s website and social channels over the coming days!

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is available now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

