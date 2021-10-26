Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Review Roundup

The release of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is nearly upon us, and that means the game’s embargo is now up, allowing reviewers the opportunity to share their thoughts. At this time, the general consensus on the game is fairly strong, with many positively comparing it to Marvel’s Spider-Man on PlayStation 4. It remains to be seen whether audiences will embrace the game as critics have, but this is certainly a good sign for any players that might have been on the fence. The Guardians haven’t had nearly as many video game outings as other superheroes, but perhaps this might even lead to more in the future!

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is set to release October 26th on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Are you planning to check out Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy? Do these reviews have any impact on your plans? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming! Keep reading to find out what reviewers are saying about Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy!

ComicBook.com – Rollin Bishop

“Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is a good game that wants tobe, in Peter Quill’s words, metal. It doesn’t quite reach that mark, butcompared to other recent Marvel video games that aren’t Spider-Man, itsucceeds more often than it fails. If you’ve liked other incarnations ofthe team’s lovable misfits and misanthropes, you’ll like what thedevelopers have done here. And even if you’re only somewhat aware of itsMarvel background, there’s a lot to love already here that a fresh coatof bug-fixing polish will only make better.”

Rating: 4 out of 5

You can check out our full review right here.

PlayStation Universe – Garri Bagdasarov

“Eidos Montreal has crafted one of the best superhero games to date.Their attention to world-building and characterization should befollowed by many studios to come. The exciting combat, which blendsaction RPG elements with strategic player commands, and breathtakingvisuals and animations, is something to behold. But what truly sets thistitle apart is the fantastic writing, not just for the Guardiansthemselves, but for every character you come across. If you weren’t afan of the franchise before, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy might justchange your mind.”

Rating: 9.5 out of 10

You can check out PlayStation Universe’s full review right here.

DualShockers – Dean James

“Guardians of the Galaxy is everything that Marvel’s Avengersshould have been, offering players a single-player focused adventurewith some of your favorite comic book characters. Mixed in with solidgameplay and continuous witty banter between your teammates, Guardians of the Galaxy will leave you already excited for what you would expect to be the inevitable sequel.”

Rating: 8.5 out of 10

You can check out DualShockers’ full review right here.

Forbes – Paul Tassi

“If you miss hyper linear story games with no live service BS, and are abig Marvel fan, then this might be the game for you. If you are hopingfor Devil May Cry level combat and God of War type puzzles andexploration within a linear story, you will be disappointed. But I cansafely say this is probably a better end product than most people wereexpecting, and that alone is a pretty big win for a game that felt like abit of a risk and like it’s been lacking in buzz leading up to launchhere. It has issues, but it gets a lot right, and pushes storytelling inways I haven’t seen in this genre before.”

Rating: 8 out of 10

You can check out Forbes’ full review right here.

IGN – Tom Marks

“If you, like me, played the Square Enix-published Marvel’s Avengersand said to yourself ‘I wish this had just focused on the single-playercampaign instead of all this game-as-a-service stuff,’ then do I havegood news for you: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy,also published by Square Enix, has flown in to save the day. With nomicrotransactions, no multiplayer, and a relatively meaty story, it’sfurther proof that linear, single-player campaigns haven’t goneanywhere”

Rating: 8 out of 10

You can check out IGN’s full review right here.



Push Square – Liam Croft

“For as much uncertainty there has been surrounding Marvel’s Guardians ofthe Galaxy, the final game has delivered. Fun and frantic combatprovide the basis for a long, extremely enjoyable campaign featuring thecharacters you love and the tracks your kids usually screw their nosesup at. A great title that deserves to be expanded upon in the future.”

Rating: 8 out of 10

You can check out Push Square’s full review right here.

Dexerto – Michael Gwilliam

“From a plot, acting, and character standpoint, Guardians of the Galaxyis amazing. It’s clear that Eidos-Montreal has reverence for the sourcematerial and poured a lot of heart into crafting an engaging story thathas just the right amount of humor and charm while still presenting anover-the-top threat to the universe.”

Rating: 8 out of 10

You can check out Dexerto’s full review right here.

GameSpot – Jordan Ramee

“Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy doesn’t feature an engaging combatsystem, save for the moments where the team huddles provide a looseconnection to the much more engaging narrative theme of the strength ofcommunication. The game instead shines via its storytelling, which isenhanced by a talented collection of voice actors and a wonderfulsoundtrack. If this game is your introduction to the titular heroes,it’s not the best first impression, but sometimes when the galaxy needsto be saved, you can settle for good enough.”

Rating: 7 out of 10

You can check out GameSpot’s full review right here.