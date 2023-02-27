Twitch Reveals Reason Behind Adin Ross Ban

Streaming platform Twitch has revealed the reason behind its latest ban of controversial streamer Adin Ross. As of this past weekend, Ross received the eighth ban of his career from Twitch. This time around, though, Ross received a ban that he claimed would permanently keep him off of Twitch in the future. And while Twitch didn't provide a reason for Ross' removal in the moment that the ban hammer came down, the company has now provided some clarification on the matter.

In a statement given to Dexerto, Twitch said that the reason Ross was banned from the site was a result of his chat not being properly moderated. Referencing the site's official guidelines, Twitch said that "racist and anti-semitic messages" of any type aren't allowed on the platform. As such, when Ross' chat featured numerous messages of this ilk that then weren't hidden or removed during his stream, Twitch opted to step in and deliver him with a ban.

"Per our Community Guidelines, unmoderated Hateful Conduct in chat, such as racist and anti-semitic messages, is not allowed on Twitch," the streaming platform said in its statement.

As for what Ross thinks of his permanent removal from Twitch, he has stated that he doesn't care about the decision. Ross notes that he recently signed a new partnership with Kick which will serve as his new home for streaming in the future. Despite this, he still claims that Twitch banned him for "no reason" and asserts that the move from Twitch is part of a larger effort to get him canceled.

"I already signed my deal to this s**t. It don't matter. I've already locked myself in on Kick," Ross said in a recent stream. "Listen, I'm permanently banned on Twitch. It's done. It's already done. But I got permanently banned for no reason at all."

