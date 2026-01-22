We Still Know Nothing About Nintendo Biggest Switch 2 Game

The Nintendo Switch 2 is already off to a strong start. Titles like Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza pushed early sales, while Pokemon Legends: Z-A, Kirby Air Riders, and Metroid Prime 4: Beyond closed out the holidays. Now that we are in 2026, fans can look forward to Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave, Pokemon Pokopia, and Yoshi and the Mysterious Book, which have already been confirmed. And of course, there are the multiple Switch 2 updates for previous games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons. And among these is Nintendo’s biggest game, a mystery project we know little about.

Nintendo confirmed it is working on an MMO that will take advantage of the Nintendo Switch 2’s hardware and leverage its features to the best of its ability. This announcement, combined with the fact that it will be Nintendo’s first true MMO, positions it as one of the studio’s most ambitious projects. Yet despite the scale implied by the genre and the platform, Nintendo has shared almost nothing else. No title, no release window, no setting, and no gameplay details have been revealed.

Nintendo’s First MMO Will Be Huge

Image courtesy of Nintendo

Massive multiplayer online games are among the most complex and resource-intensive projects in the industry, requiring long development cycles, robust server infrastructure, and ongoing post-launch support. Nintendo has avoided this space entirely, focusing instead on local multiplayer, smaller-scale online features, and tightly controlled experiences. Even when Nintendo embraced online play more fully with the Switch, games like Splatoon and Animal Crossing: New Horizons stopped short of being true MMOs.

That makes this project a major departure. Nintendo has stated that the MMO is being built to heavily utilize the features of the Switch 2, suggesting that the game is not simply an experiment but a flagship title intended to showcase the new hardware. Nintendo has proved that it can create thrilling mechanics based on its controllers and quirks, so to put this on the scale of an MMO is quite the undertaking.

Because this is Nintendo’s first MMO, expectations are naturally high. Whether the game is designed for long-term live service support or a more curated Nintendo-style online experience remains unknown. What is clear is that Nintendo would not enter the MMO space lightly. This alone implies that the project is large in scope and central to the Switch 2’s long-term strategy. The fact that Nintendo is taking its time and revealing little shows how serious it is about this project.

What Do We Actually Know About Nintendo’s Switch 2 MMO?

Image courtesy of Nintendo

At this point, we know next to nothing. Besides Nintendo’s confirmation that it will utilize the Nintendo Switch 2 features and capabilities, details are scarce. Nintendo has not confirmed a development studio, whether it is based on an established Nintendo IP or the game’s business model. What little information we have comes from leaks, primarily from those who participated in the playtests, and even this information is subject to change or fabrication.

According to various leaks, gameplay is focused on players working together to develop a massive planet. This is done by farming resources and building a plot of land. The planet is purified through tools called Beacons, and players should place several within their space to develop it. The space within these Beacons is seemingly private, only allowing the player who placed them to interact with objects nearby. Outside of these areas is the public space, which is open to all players.

This doesn’t provide too much context, but leaked images that have been pulled suggested an aesthetic that feels like a hybrid social MMO, perhaps similar to Miiverse. Players can generate their own content and share it with others as well, something that feels tailor-made for Animal Crossing. Whether it is the rumored Animal Crossing MMO remains to be seen, but the cozy gameplay does align with the series’ identity. Dataminers have shown mechs to be a part of the game, possibly disproving this possibility, though.

But this could also be a brand new IP as well. The Switch launched new IPs like ARMs that took advantage of the Switch’s Joy-Cons, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see something similar with the Switch 2. An MMO doesn’t seem like Nintendo’s style, but it could be just the thing it needs, especially with pushing the upgraded hardware for the Switch 2. There is a good chance that we’ll learn more now that we’re in the second year of the console’s life, but for now, this is basically all we know.

Why Nintendo’s Silence Matters

image courtesy of nintendo

Nintendo’s silence around the MMO is unusual even by its own famously secretive standards. Typically, when Nintendo announces a major new direction, it follows up with controlled but steady communication. The “Please look forward to more information” and announcement memes are particularly directed toward the company. But in this case, Nintendo has been even more cryptic and silent.

This silence matters because it suggests that the game is either very early in development or being treated as a long-term reveal. Both possibilities have huge implications for the project. If the MMO is still in its early stages, it reinforces how forward-looking Nintendo’s Switch 2 plans are. Many have theorized that anything in the playtests is just a placeholder and simply testing the online functions, which is good considering Nintendo’s reputation for online mechanics and features.

If it is further along, the secrecy suggests that Nintendo considers the project a key part of its future strategy. The Nintendo Switch 2 leans into online mechanics more heavily than any other console it has made. This makes it a natural fit for an MMO, but Nintendo has to get it right. This could be the reason for the secrecy and keeping things close to its chest. The company has its own high standards, but the expectations from Nintendo’s first MMO mean the reveal has to be absolutely perfect.

Nintendo’s entering the MMO space could have huge ripple effects. MMOs often define player engagement for years at a time, and Nintendo has one of the largest and most loyal player bases in gaming. Even without details, the mere confirmation of an MMO has sparked widespread discussion because of what it represents for Nintendo’s future.

