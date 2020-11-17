Adventure Time Meets Immortals Fenyx Rising in Epic Crossover Trailer

If you've ever wondered what the upcoming video game Immortals Fenyx Rising might look like if the protagonist, Fenyx, met Finn and Jake from the animated Cartoon Network show Adventure Time, well, you have some interesting thoughts, but also, you no longer have to wonder as Ubisoft has released an official crossover trailer featuring all of the above. The trailer sees the two Adventure Time characters try to take on a Cerberus-like monster before being saved by Fenyx herself.

It seems worth noting that the video game doesn't actually look like this. Also, the likelihood of Finn and Jake showing up in the video game seems... slim, at best. But still, it does make for a rather epic little trailer! Plus, more Finn and Jakes -- even in this small way -- is never a bad thing.

It's Adventure Time! Finn & Jake meet a surly Cerberus. Luckily, Fenyx is here to save their buns! Adventure Time joins Immortals Fenyx Rising! Watch the trailer. pic.twitter.com/QIPrzrogKM — Immortals Fenyx Rising (@FenyxRising) November 16, 2020

Here is how Ubisoft officially describes Immortals Fenyx Rising:

"Immortals Fenyx Rising brings grand mythological adventure to life. Play as Fenyx, a new winged demigod on a quest to save the Greek gods and their home from a dark curse. Take on mythological beasts, master the legendary powers of the gods and defeat Typhon, the deadliest Titan in Greek mythology, in an epic fight for the ages. The fate of the world is at stake – you are the gods’ last hope. Immortals Fenyx Rising is a fresh and witty take on the open world action adventure genre, featuring dynamic action, combat and stories inspired by Greek mythology. Roam freely across a beautifully stylized world and use extraordinary abilities gifted by the gods against fearsome mythological monsters. Treacherous trials, heroic feats and the very underworld itself await your bravery. Experience a tale for the ages, of gods and monsters, and become the legend you were destined to be."

Immortals Fenyx Rising is set to release for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Google Stadia on December 3rd. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game from Ubisoft right here.

What do you think of the Adventure Time crossover trailer for Immortals Fenyx Rising? Would you like to see more of these sorts of trailers from Ubisoft in the future? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!