Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion PS4 Trophies Revealed

Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion’s release is almost upon us, but first, Exophase has gone live with the games’ PlayStation 4 trophies.

The good news: Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion has a platinum trophy. The better news: it’s a pretty decent spread of Bronze, Silver, and Gold trophies across a total of 36. The best news: the trophy list is pretty straight forward, light on collectibles, and looks like it only requires one playthrough.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Many of the trophies appear to be normal points of gameplay and story progression, and only a few will require you to presumably go a little bit out of your way to get. There are some tedious sounding collectible trophies, but nothing too egregious.

As always, be wary of spoilers when glazing over a trophy list, though I didn’t find too many while skimming through this one. If you’re on Xbox One, you can also check out the list, as it will be identical to its Achievements counterpart.

Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion is poised to release this week on July 17th via the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. If you want to check out what the game looks like before buying, here’s 30 minutes of gameplay footage. Or if it’s a simple overview you’re after, here you go:

In this brand-new, hilarious Adventure Time story, gamers play as Finn, Jake, Marceline, and BMO to explore fan-favorite kingdoms, and meet the well-loved characters from Cartoon Network’s popular TV animation series.

The game starts with a flooded Land of Ooo, in which familiar kingdoms are cut off from each other by rising waters. In their newly constructed boat (hold that thought*) Finn and Jake set sail to investigate what the junk went down.

During their adventures Finn and Jake will recruit friends to join their crew, jump into swashbuckling fights, interrogate characters for clues, and traverse the new and dangerous sea to locations across Ooo.

Key Features