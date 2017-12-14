Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion Coming Spring 2018

Avast! An all-new Adventure Time game from Climax Studios (Silent Hill: Shattered Memories) and published by Outright Games (Ben 10) has been announced for this coming Spring, and this time, players will be following the show’s heroes as they take to the wild seas. Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion is a new, original story that puts players in the shoes of Finn the Human, Jake the Dog, Marceline the Vampire Queen, and the show’s tiny sentient handheld console pal, BMO.

In the wake of a mysterious flood, the kingdoms of Ooo have been cut off from communicating with each other due to the rising tides. It’s up to the Candy Kingdom’s hometown heroes, Finn and Jake, to construct a boat and make the journey to other kingdoms so that they can find out what happened. Along the way, the duo encounters a few familiar faces.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The game’s official website features a few descriptions and early examples of its open-world exploration and design. It also features tactical combat (pirate style), creative in-game sleuthing, and hero progression, which will help players build characters up as they play. On top of all this, as the title suggests, players can expect plenty of pirates and swashbuckling action. The animation is a 3D re-imagining of Adventure Time‘s signature style, bringing the bright and unique settings of its different locations to life in an imaginative new way.

Ahead of the game’s release, fans are also being given the chance to name Finn and Jake’s boat. Players who have the perfect idea can use the official sign-up form to get their suggestions in by January 2nd, 2018.

Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion is set for release in Spring of next year. It will be available for Playstation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.