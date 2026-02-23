After 7 Years, Popular MMORPG Is Finally Coming To Steam (And You Can Play It Right Now)

These days, many MMORPGs get their start on Steam. After all, the PC gaming platform is one of the most popular places to buy, play, and review games. But not every popular game is available on Steam. That’s especially true for popular, long-running online games like World of Warcraft and Minecraft. But soon, MMORPG fans on Steam will have one more option to jump into a long-running game that has already amassed a solid fanbase.

Maple Story M originally launched in 2018 for iOS and Android devices. As its name suggests, Maple Story M began as a mobile spinoff from the beloved PC MMORPG, Maple Story. It brings many of the same elements that fans loved about the original, but in a mobile-friendly format. The game has over 75 million users registered worldwide, and it’s about to make a bid to grow its community even more. On March 18th, Maple Story M will finally be available on Steam. And ahead of its full launch, Maple Story M will invite players to begin their journey with a new demo.

Image courtesy of Nexon

The original Maple Story has been available on Steam for quite some time, and it’s still going strong with regular updates and events. But Maple Story M has previously only been available on PC via a dedicated launcher. A more scaled-back version of the original game, with modern graphics and features like auto-battle, Maple Story M can be a lot easier to get into and keep up with. While many players enjoy it on mobile, not everyone likes to play more involved games on their phones. And that’s where the Steam launch of Maple Story M comes in.

Whether you used to play Maple Story or not, Maple Story M is full of nostalgic charm. It’s got pixel graphics and an old-school MMORPG feel. But unlike the original game, it doesn’t have quite so high a demand on your time. The grind is a bit less demanding, making it easier to pick up and play when you have time. For a sample of the nostalgic vibes that Maple Story M will bring to Steam, you can check out the teaser trailer below:

If that delightful combination of platforming and streamlined combat looks up your alley, you can wishlist Maple Story M on Steam now. Better yet, you can check out the Steam demo, which is now live as part of Steam Next Fest. The demo will remain available until the game’s full launch on March 18th. And yes, your progress will carry over to the full version.

Like many games preparing to launch on Steam, Maple Story M has a wishlist campaign going. Each new milestone will unlock more rewards for players in-game, from extra character slot coupons to inventory expansions, in-game items, and more. Nexon is also hosting a giveaway for players who wishlist the game, with plenty of in-game currency on offer for the winners.

Like the original Maple Story, Maple Story M is free-to-play with optional in-game purchases. It will launch for PC via Steam on March 18th, with the demo available today, February 23rd.

Did you ever play Maple Story or Maple Story M back in the day? Will you revisit it now that the game is coming to Steam?