Afterparty Release Date Revealed

Today, independent developer Night School Studio announced that it’s upcoming bender adventure, Afterparty, is releasing this October. More specifically, the sophomore effort from Night School Studio will hit on October 29 via the Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One. On PC, the game will be skipping Steam, at least at launch, in favor of releasing on the Epic Games Store. Unfortunately, Night School Studio didn’t accompany the announcement with a new trailer. Further, there’s currently no word of a physical release or any additional platforms.
For those that don’t know: Night School Studio arrived on the scene with supernatural adventure game, Oxenfree, which released in 2016 to critical-acclaim, and for good reason, it’s really good if you don’t mind story-heavy, gameplay-light adventures.
In Afterparty, you play as both Milo and Lola, two deceased best friends who are looking at an eternity in Hell. That said, there’s a way out, and all it involves is partying with demons and eventually outdrinking Satan. Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official rundown of its key features:
- Party as two best friends – Control Milo and Lola with an intelligent conversation system that changes the story and your relationships based on every decision. Uncover their personality quirks and foggy history during the wild events of the night.
- Drink for your lives – Hell bars offer a variety of libations, each with different Liquid Courage effects to imbue Milo and Lola with specialized dialogue options and abilities.
- Demonic activities – The underworld’s pubs are packed with drunken games to pass the time. Beer pong, dance-offs, and chugging competitions all mesh with the dynamic dialogue system for a seamless narrative bender.
- Change Hell forever – Players’ actions won’t only affect Milo and Lola, but also the people and places of Hell. Finishing a quest on one island might result in the total destruction of another.
- Starring – Janina Gavankar (Star Wars: Battlefront II, Trueblood) as Lola and Khoi Dao (Detective Pikachu, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure) as Milo.
- Flirt with Satan.
- Explore an interconnected network of underworld islands via the River Styx.
An original soundtrack by scntfc (Oxenfree, Sword & Sworcery).