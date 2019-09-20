Afterparty Release Date Revealed

Today, independent developer Night School Studio announced that it’s upcoming bender adventure, Afterparty, is releasing this October. More specifically, the sophomore effort from Night School Studio will hit on October 29 via the Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One. On PC, the game will be skipping Steam, at least at launch, in favor of releasing on the Epic Games Store. Unfortunately, Night School Studio didn’t accompany the announcement with a new trailer. Further, there’s currently no word of a physical release or any additional platforms.

For those that don’t know: Night School Studio arrived on the scene with supernatural adventure game, Oxenfree, which released in 2016 to critical-acclaim, and for good reason, it’s really good if you don’t mind story-heavy, gameplay-light adventures.

In Afterparty, you play as both Milo and Lola, two deceased best friends who are looking at an eternity in Hell. That said, there’s a way out, and all it involves is partying with demons and eventually outdrinking Satan. Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official rundown of its key features: