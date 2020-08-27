Age of Empires 3: Definitive Edition Release Date Revealed With New Trailer

Xbox today officially announced that Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition will officially launch on October 15th for PC via the Microsoft Store and Steam. As is typical for these first-party titles, it will also be part of Xbox Game Pass for PC. The reveal, and the trailer alongside it, happened today during Gamescom: Opening Night Live, the prelude to the full digital Gamescom event this weekend.

"Celebrate one of the most beloved real-time strategy franchises with stunning 4K Ultra HD graphics," the trailer description reads, "a fully remastered soundtrack, two new game modes, including all expansions and all 14 civilizations, plus two brand new civilizations – the Swedes and Inca."

Pre-Order Age of Empires III: DE TODAY and prepare for it's release October 15th, 2020! Available on the Microsoft Store, Steam, and Xbox Gamepass for PC! 🔴 Details & Bundles: https://t.co/okUZZhwnxh

🔴 Microsoft Store: https://t.co/eAA68322ax

🔴 Steam: https://t.co/2mwFasR60d pic.twitter.com/Jfh5cDORpP — AgeOfEmpires (@AgeOfEmpires) August 27, 2020

"It’s been years since we kicked off the idea of bringing back the Age of Empires series in definitive form, and through each game we’ve listened to our fans, learned, and refined our process to make the best possible true Age experience of each game that we can," stated Adam Isgreen, Creative Director at World’s Edge, as part of the announcement. "In just a few months, long-time Age fans will be able to complete their collection, and those yet to try Age III will be able to experience this groundbreaking game in the best version possible, continuing our mission of setting the standard of what it means to create “definitive” editions of classic games.

Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition is scheduled to release for PC on October 15th. The original Age of Empires III released back in 2005. You can check out all of our previous coverage of PC gaming right here.

Are you excited to check out Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition when it releases in October? Did you play the original game back in the day? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.