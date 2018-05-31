Agony Abandons Plans for Uncensored Patch

Plans for Agony to receive an uncensored patch to remove all censorship on the PC version have been abandoned by the developers to avoid an inevitable lawsuit.

Agony’s a game that takes place in Hell, and with it comes all the horrors you’d expect in such a setting. Violence, gore, sexual content, nudity, and more is included in the game that’s out now, though there was some content that couldn’t even make it into the final version. Censorships were put in place to avoid having an Adults Only rating slapped on the game, a damning label for retailers, developers, and publishers, but PC players were promised an optional patch that would restore the game to its uncensored version.

On May 28, just a day before the game was scheduled to release, Madmind Studio said that’s no longer the case. The developers stressed that there’s still plenty of gruesome content to b e seen and said that the censorship made necessary to achieve a lower rating “now affects only several seconds from two endings (out of seven) and some scenes that may be unlocked only after the end of the game” but added that Adults Only patch is now out of the question.

“Secondly, due to legal issues, we are not going to be able to release the Adult Only patch,” Madmind Studio wrote on Kickstarter. “However, that content does not affect the game in any significant way because the deleted material that was supposed to be added in the latest version of the patch is from two endings (out of seven) and some scenes that may be unlocked only after the end of the game. We are going to publish a comparison video on May 30th, 2018 so you will not miss out anything.”

However, today is May 30, and there’s no video that’s been published to the game’s YouTube account. Instead, the developers said in another update that they’d be sharing the cut content through someone who appears to be one of the game’s backers with one disc containing the cut content being shipped to that person. The winner of the Agony Box competition who’s receiving the cut content disc is expected to live-stream the unboxing with updates on that stream being announced through the Agony Facebook page.

“Since a small number of players have finished the game, and the video with cutscenes contains some huge spoilers, we decided that you will be able to see them only when Kinga Spyra – the girl who won the Agony Box competition, will find a disc with cut-out content in the chest.”

Censorship aside, the developers also included a list of everything that’s still included in the game. You can see the full list below, and you can try out Agony for yourself now that it’s available on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.